Connect with us
Advertise With Us

FOOTBALL

Laurent Koscielny Open To Arsenal Exit Provided Valuation Is Met

Published

6 hours ago

on

Arsenal are open to letting Laurent Koscielny leave the club provided their valuation is met, Sky Sports News understands.

The Gunners have opened internal disciplinary proceedings against Koscielny after he refused to travel on a pre-season tour to the United States.

Koscielny has one year remaining on his contract and wants to be released for free and be able to return to France.

Speaking after Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Colorado Rapids, Unai Emery said: “For me as a coach Koscielny’s an important player. Now it’s a matter for him and the club”.

The Transfer Talk panel discuss the potential repercussions from Laurent Koscielny’s refusal to travel with Arsenal on their pre-season tour to the USA

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s latest bid for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney has been rejected, Sky Sports News understands.

Arsenal’s offer was worth in the region of £25m but it is understood Celtic were unhappy with the structure of the bid and want more cash upfront rather than in add-ons.

The Good Morning Transfers team discuss what Kieran Tierney would bring to Arsenal, how his addition might affect the line-up, and how he compares to Andy Robertson

Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal with Saint Etienne for William Saliba which would see the defender return to the French club on loan.

Tottenham are also close to a deal for the 18-year-old and it is likely the player will decide where he goes.

Reports in France suggest Saint Etienne are relaxed about the situation and are angling to get even more money out of the two north London clubs.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

Prison-bars-and-handcuffs Prison-bars-and-handcuffs
NEWS8 mins ago

Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun

Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
NEWS38 mins ago

Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide

The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
NEWS43 mins ago

SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki

The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
NEWS50 mins ago

Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill

The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
NEWS55 mins ago

Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on Tuesday denied comments attributed to him in a national Newspaper on the administration of...
NEWS1 hour ago

Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test

The Nigerian Navy has released the list of successful candidates in its 2019 Recruitment Aptitude Test. The Director Information Commodore...
NEWS1 hour ago

Ekiti Lifts Rainstorm Victims With Cash Gifts, Relief Materials

About 600 victims of the rainstorm that wreaked havoc h in Ekiti State on Tuesday got relief materials and cash...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: