Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe

A member of the House of Representatives from Ekiti, Hon. Yemi Adaramodu has assured that the ninth National Assembly will do all within its powers to give necessary support to the Federal Government in its quest to rid the country of armed bandits and kidnappers.

Adaramodu who said it is dangerous to allow the activities of the bandits to divide the country called on all Nigerians to unite at this time of insecurity to be able to protect the territorial integrity of the nation.

The federal lawmaker said the ethnic cleavage at this critical time would only empower the evil doers and make them gain upper hands, saying no effort will be spared to make Nigeria habitable and safe for investment drives.

He stressed that the country is passing through a dangerous trend in her history with the senseless killings being carried out across the geopolitical zones,

The former Chief of Staff to Governor Kayode Fayemi, who spoke in Ilawe Ekiti on Tuesday, said the National Assembly as representatives of the people , won’t fold its arms and allow innocent Nigerians to be killed by evil doers .

He, however advised the Federal and state governments to devote more resources to provision of employment to the teeming youths in Nigeria to take them away from crimes and criminality.

“No one would be happy with the turn of events where Nigerians were being killed, kidnapped or maimed by agents of devil.

“The National Assembly will do all within its powers to back President Buhari to ensure that perpetrators of these horrendous killings will be brought to book.

“But while waiting and expecting government to provide adequate security to all Nigerians , our people must at this critical time be vigilant and be more security conscious than ever , by partnering with security agencies, because of their understanding of the terrains where the killers are using as hideouts”, he said .

Adaramodu promised to focus attention on provision of employment for youths through training and skill acquisition for them to be economically engaged for better prosperity for Ekiti.

“My focus is to attract federal presence to Ekiti as a way of complementing the efforts of the state government.

“In terms of job creation, infrastructure and skill acquisition, Ekiti is challenged and our focus must be how to coalesce efforts to rescue the state out of these challenges”.