Man Commits Suicide In UBTH 

Published

59 mins ago

on

University of Benin Teaching Hospital UBTH logo

A patient has reportedly committed suicide at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH.

The ugly incident occurred at the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Ward of the hospital on Saturday night.

It was alleged that the victim took his own life while awaiting a doctor.

The victim (name withheld) allegedly stabbed himself to death with a broken louvre beside his bed while awaiting doctor’s attention.

The wife of the patient was said to have been away to get an article at a nearby shop within the hospital premises when the tragedy occurred.

The development triggered a spontaneous protest by helpless patients at the Ward.

A witness who was also admitted in the Ward on Saturday night, said: “he came in to the hospital with his wife.

The witness who preferred anonymity, explained that, “The man suddenly became wild and broke a luvre beside his window and stabbed himself to death”, he said.

“His wife was not around. She went out to buy something outside. There was blood everywhere”, he said, “we were lucky not to have been injured.

The dead body of the man who was accompanied by his wife to the hospital, had since been deposited at the morgue.

In a telephone interview, the Spokesman of UBTH, Mr Joshua Uwaila, said, he is not aware of the incident yet, but promised to find out what happened and return the call.

Comments

