Connect with us
Advertise With Us

FOOTBALL

Matthijs De Ligt To Join Juventus From Ajax In Deal Worth £67.5M

Published

7 hours ago

on

Juventus have agreed a deal with Ajax for the signing of Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, according to Sky in Italy.

The 20-year-old will arrive in Turin on Tuesday night and will undergo a medical on Wednesday in a deal worth £67.5m (€75m) including bonuses.

The Serie A champions have already agreed personal terms with De Ligt’s agent, Mino Raiola, with the defender set to sign a five-year deal worth £10.8m-a-year plus bonuses during his time in Turin.

Last week, Ajax released a statement claiming De Ligt did not travel with the rest of the squad to Austria for their pre-season camp because he is “awaiting a possible transfer”.

“We’re about to close De Ligt’s transfer,” said Ajax director Marc Overmars on Monday. “We’re waiting for the latest bank guarantees before confirming the deal. We’re hoping it will work out as soon as possible, but we’re hopeful it will be.”

De Ligt – Ajax’s youngest-ever captain – led the Eredivisie club to a domestic league and cup double last season, as well as taking them to the Champions League semi-finals in which they lost to Tottenham in the final seconds in Amsterdam.

Juve have already signed another young centre-back this summer in 21-year-old Turkey international Merih Demiral, brought in from Sassuolo, as Andrea Barzagli departed the club after eight seasons.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS5 mins ago

Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD

Christine Lagarde, the Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), has resigned, the IMF says. The Executive Board of the fund...
NEWS12 mins ago

Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun

An Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Tuesday remanded one Hammed Ajala, 37 in Ile-Ife prison custody over...
NEWS19 mins ago

Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe

A member of the House of Representatives from Ekiti, Hon. Yemi Adaramodu has assured that the ninth National Assembly will...
Scholarship logo Scholarship logo
NEWS25 mins ago

Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities

About 303 Nigerian students have received no less than $7.5 million in full or partial scholarships from 225 American universities...
NEWS37 mins ago

Court Freezes Firms’ Accounts Over Alleged N125m Fraud

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday placed a no debit order ordered on two...
NEWS53 mins ago

Ekiti NGOs Hail Mrs. Fayemi On Gender Rights Protection

The coalition of the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), in Ekiti State have lauded the first lady of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi...
Cuba and Nigeria Cuba and Nigeria
NEWS57 mins ago

Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade

The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: