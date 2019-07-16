Connect with us
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test

Published

49 mins ago

on

The Nigerian Navy has released the list of successful candidates in its 2019 Recruitment Aptitude Test.

The Director Information Commodore Suleman Dahun announcing the release called on applicants to visit www.joinnigeriannavy.com to check their names.

The Director said successful candidates are to report for selection interview at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School Ojo, Navy Town, Lagos from Monday 29 July – Tuesday 27 August 2019.

The interview he said will include screening/verification of credentials/certificates, medical/physical and written tests.

He said the candidates are to come along with originals and photocopies of their credentials, originals and photocopies of valid Drivers’ License (Category H only), writing materials, two pairs of navy blue shorts and two white (unmarked) T Shirts, a pair of canvas/trainer and stockings, bed sheets and pillow cases, set of cutlery and four recent 30 x 30 passport sized photographs on white background.

He warned that any candidate who fails to report for screening on the stipulated date for his/her Batch will forfeit his/her candidature.

Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test

