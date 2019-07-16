BUSINESS
NERC Moves To Stop Arbitrary Estimated Billing
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) yesterday held a public consultation as part of efforts to stop arbitrary billing of electricity consumers by the 11 distribution companies (DisCos) following the commencement of the Meter Assets Provider (MAP) regulations on May 1, 2019 nationwide.
According to the commission, the event was designed to enable it get the bye-in into its proposal to initiate new regulations that is expected to help improve service delivery as well as improve consumers’ experience.
Speaking at the event, NERC commissioner, consumer affairs, Dr. Moses Arigu said the consultation was in line with the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) which mandated the commission to issue licenses and regulate person/entities engaged in the generation, transmission, system operation, trading of electricity and distribution among other things.
Speaking of the proposed capping of estimated billings he said, “Recall the Commission came out with a regulation known as Meter Assets Provider (MAP) regulations in 2017 to address the issue of metering in the industry.
He said: “In the MAP regulation, the Commission is to come out with an order on capping of estimated billing which when finalised, is to be effective few months after the metering procurement process through the MAP starts, and this has kicked off on May 1, 2019.”
He stated that while the metering process, the commission, knowing full well that it was not possible for all the consumers under any distribution company to be metered at the same time, will not allow those who are yet to be metered be arbitrarily billed.
“The proposed order is expected to be a ‘catalyst’ for the DisCos to accelerate or fast-track deployment of meters to unmetered customers,” he said.
He however assured electricity consumers that the Commission will closely monitor the accelerated deployment of meters through MAP initiative. “It is worthy of note that the scheme is designed to tackle issues relating but not limited to adherence to timeline for replacement of faulty meters, timely metering of new connections and elimination of bulk billing/arbitrary billing,” he said.
