Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities

About 303 Nigerian students have received no less than $7.5 million in full or partial scholarships from 225 American universities and colleges to study in the United States for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The students from 17 states of southern Nigeria were offered admission into undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes at notable US institutions ranging from Ivy League universities, liberal arts colleges, women’s colleges, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to community colleges, including Stanford University, the George Washington University, Boston University, among others.

This was disclosed by the Acting United States Consul General, Osman Tat on Tuesday in Lagos during the 2019 EducationUSA pre-departure orientation for students who received the offers of admission and scholarships to attend such colleges and universities at this fall.

Tat explained that the list of acceptances for Nigerian students for the upcoming academic year has been quite impressive as it cuts across many of the 50 US states.

Tat congratulated the students and encouraged them to make the most out of their time in the States, while acquiring the requisite skills and knowledge needed to support Nigeria’s development.

Amongst the departing students are 13 EducationUSA Opportunity Fund grantees; 10 undergraduate and three graduate students with full scholarships who received financial aid to cover the up-front cost of obtaining admission.

Annually, through the Opportunity Fund Program, the US Consulate’s EducationUSA Advising Centre assists talented low-income students who are good candidates for admission to US colleges and universities, by funding their application process.

According to the latest Open Doors Report, published annually by the Institute of International Education, Nigeria is the 13th highest country of international students to the US, with about 12,693 Nigerians currently studying in the United States.