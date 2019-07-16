NEWS
OBJ’s Letter, More Of Solution Than Criticism – Frank
A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has described the recent open letter by former President Olusegun Obasanjo as more of solution than criticism, urging the Federal government to act on it without delay.
Frank said the APC administration seem to have exhusted ideas on how to end the multidimensional security challenges facing the nation, “hence Obasanjo’s latest letter is light in a dark tunnel.”
Obasanjo had made public another letter on Monday, making some suggestions on how to tackle the security menace in the country.
But reacting to the development, Frank said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the former President (OBJ) should be commended for his courage and patriotism.
He, however called on other former Heads of State like Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, Gen. Yakubu Gowon and other prominent leaders to speak out now by making suggestions on how the insecurity can be surmounted.
While endorsing the letter, Frank recalled that current government has been very critical of the OBJ’s administration when he was president.
Frank said: “I have read the latest letter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Truly, OBJ is a courageous nationalist. His current intervention is also historic, kudos to him.
“I hope the APC’s government and its allies will not start counting OBJ’s sins instead of acting promptly on his suggestions? Definitely, history will not forget OBJ for once again speaking out boldly at this most challenging moment in the country.”
While calling on other leaders at all levels to speak out, Frank said keeping quiet in the face of injustice amounts to wickedness.
