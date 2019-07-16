Oyetola Blasts Adeleke’s Comment On Supreme Court Judgment

Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has accused the Adeleke family of displaying unbridled ignorance over his victory at the Supreme Court.

The governor said he did not only win the election at the polls but floored his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) opponent Ademola Adeleke at the courts.

According to him, it must be out of ignorance for his defeated opponent’s brother Dr. Deji Adeleke, to have claimed that they won the election.

The governor who spoke when he received a delegation of Social Democratic Party (SDP) leaders who came to congratulate him on his victory at the Supreme Court, Governor Oyetola said: “I was surprised to hear Dr. Deji Adeleke saying that his brother won the governorship election. I know he must have spoken out of ignorance. The law is clear and there is no magic to it.

“It is clear that when the margin between the two leading contestants is less than the number of votes not counted, there must be a rerun. It is as simple as that.

“This was not the first time the law would apply. It was applied in several other states and I wonder why its application in our state will be an exception.

“Again, it must be either out of ignorance or mischief for anybody to still be lamenting over the judgment of the highest court of the land.’’

The leader of the SDP team, Dr Yemi Farounbi, congratulated Oyetola and APC family, adding that the victory at the apex court was a testimony to the fact that the governor won the poll.