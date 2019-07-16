NEWS
Pump Adjustment: DPR Seals Five Petrol Stations In Enugu
The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Enugu Field Office has sealed five petrol stations in the state for adjusting their pumps to under deliver products to members of the public.
The Operations Controller, Mr Okechukwu Okoro disclosed this on Tuesday in Enugu in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after a routine monitoring exercise.
Okoro said that the exercise was to ensure that petroleum marketers sold the products including Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at the government regulated price.
The operations controller said that they also wanted to ensure that marketers did not adjust their pumps to cheat on customers.
He said that it was sad that some petroleum marketers were out to cheat their customers by adjusting their pumps to under dispense petrol.
Okoro said that five petrol stations were caught in the act and consequently, sealed.
He said that it was gratifying to note that about 50 petrol stations inspected were selling at the approved government regulated price of N145. 00.
“Our findings was that all the petrol stations sold at the government regulated price but five of them adjusted their pumps to under deliver.
“We sealed the five stations. They will pay the penalty and recalibrate their pumps before we unseal them,” he said.
Okoro said that he was satisfied at the level of compliance by petrol stations in selling at the government regulated price.
He called on members of the public to partner with DPR by providing them with the necessary information needed to clamp down on defaulting petrol stations.
MOST READ
Physically Challenged Persons Get Skill Acquisition, Computer Braille Centre In Edo
Chairman of Oredo local government area, Mr. Jelkins Osunde, on Tuesday, laid the foundation stone for the construction of a...
Pathologist Highlights Importance Of Vitamin D
Dr Christina Dasat, a Chemical Pathologist based in Jos on Tuesday advised Nigerians to consider including foods that contain Vitamin...
Nasarawa Assembly Inaugurates Committee On LG Finances
The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has set up a six-man committee to investigate the finances of Ministry of Local...
Edo Set To Clear 1,000 Hectares For Women Cassava Growers
The Edo State Government has set aside 1000 hectares for cassava cultivation in the state, as part of its agriprenuer...
Ekiti Victims Of Windstorm Gets N18M Relief Materials
The Ekiti State Government has distributed relief materials worth N18 million and cash gifts to about 600 victims of rainstorm...
FG Agencies Partner On Expatriate Quota Processing
The Ministry of Interior says it has put in place measures to improve the integrity of Expatriate Quota administration in...
Gov. Ayade Declares Green Holiday For Planting 1M Trees
Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has declared July 30th every year, starting from 2019, as a public holiday for...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
OPINION13 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
NEWS22 hours ago
4 Cheat Death, 7 Cows Killed In Ekiti Auto Crash
-
FEATURES13 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
NEWS22 hours ago
OAU Will Exit National Grid By October, Says VC
-
FEATURES13 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Court Jails Insurance Graduate For Impersonation