Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Reps Commend Buhari For Signing African Free Trade Agreement

Published

1 hour ago

on

The House of Representatives has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA).

This was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Odebunmi Dokun (APC-Oyo) at plenary on Tuesday.

Earlier, Dokun recalled that Buhari, at the extra-ordinary session of the Assembly of African Union Heads of States and Governments in Niamey, Niger Republic, signed the AFCFTA on behalf of the counrty.

He said Buhari, while signing the agreement, stated that the Nigerian government would seek to include terms that would engender the development of policies that would promote African production.

The legislator said that the President deserve commendation for signing the agreement which is of great significant for the country.

He said Buhari had taken steps to place Nigeria in the right place in the continent through the signing of the pact.

Dokun said Nigeria as the largest economy in Africa, should in line with the agreement, define various ways to optimise benefits accruable from the pact.

He said the country must ensure that its exports to other African markets surpassed its imports in order to have positive effects on the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

According to him, if that is not done, the nation could be turned into a dumping ground for products from other African countries.

Dokun said that failure to do so would result in a development that would be adverse to the nation’s macroeconomic objectives.

Rep. Luke Onofiok (PDP-Akwa Ibom) said that to take the advantage of the African market, Nigeria must put some infrastructure in place.

He said that the Federal Government must invest in infrastructure such as power, rail among others as well as provide support for industries.

The house urged the federal government to set machinery in motion to ensure that Nigeria optimise the expected benefits from the agreement.

In his ruling, the Speaker, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila mandated the Committees on Special Duties and Commerce (when constituted) to ensure implementation.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS28 mins ago

Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide

The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
NEWS33 mins ago

SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki

The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
NEWS40 mins ago

Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill

The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
NEWS45 mins ago

Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on Tuesday denied comments attributed to him in a national Newspaper on the administration of...
NEWS50 mins ago

Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test

The Nigerian Navy has released the list of successful candidates in its 2019 Recruitment Aptitude Test. The Director Information Commodore...
NEWS53 mins ago

Ekiti Lifts Rainstorm Victims With Cash Gifts, Relief Materials

About 600 victims of the rainstorm that wreaked havoc h in Ekiti State on Tuesday got relief materials and cash...
University of Benin Teaching Hospital UBTH logo University of Benin Teaching Hospital UBTH logo
NEWS1 hour ago

Man Commits Suicide In UBTH 

A patient has reportedly committed suicide at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH. The ugly incident occurred at the...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: