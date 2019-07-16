NEWS
SEMA Confirms 7 Dead, 1 Injured In Jos Building Collapse
The Plateau State Emergency Management (SEMA) said seven people had died and one other was critically injured during Monday’s building collapse in Jos.
The News Agency f Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-storey building located at Butcher Lane in Jos North Local Government Area of the state belonging to one Alhaji Rufai Kabiru collapsed on Monday evening.
Mrs Junni Bala, SEMA Director of Search and Rescue, who confirmed the casualty figure to NAN on Tuesday in Jos said the figure may increase.
“That was the figure as at last night.
“The figure may increase today because we are continuing with the search and rescue operation this morning,” she said.
However, DSP Terna Tyopev, Plateau Police Command Spokesperson, told NAN that the command had so far recorded three deaths and three injured persons.
Tyopev said that the injured persons were rescued with various degrees of injury and had been rushed to the Plateau Specialist Hospital and Bingham University Teaching Hospitals, Jos, for treatment.
He, however, said that the casualty may increase as some people may still be trapped in the rubbles.
“The rescue operation is ongoing and there is likelihood that the casualty figure will increase,” he said.
MOST READ
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
The Cuban government has urged Nigeria to throw its weight behind the country in its quest to pressure the United...
Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun
Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki
The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill
The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on Tuesday denied comments attributed to him in a national Newspaper on the administration of...
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
The Nigerian Navy has released the list of successful candidates in its 2019 Recruitment Aptitude Test. The Director Information Commodore...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION15 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
FEATURES16 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
NERC Moves To Stop Arbitrary Estimated Billing
-
NEWS22 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
COLUMNS15 hours ago
Edo Assembly Imbroglio, A Necessary Distraction