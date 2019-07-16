NEWS
SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki
The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed the commitment of the agency in developing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Edo state.
Radda, represented by the director, policy partnership coordinator department, Dr Friday Okpara, said Edo state was chosen for the 2019 business membership organizations, (BMOs), owing to Governor Godwin Obaseki’s disposition and resolute to frugally apply the state resources to critical sectors such as infrastructure and education.
He said SMEDAN in it determination of encouraging businesses is partnering with Corporate Affairs Commission , (CAC), to implement the incentive on the cost of registration of business name and also working with standard organization of Nigeria (SON) and National Agency for food and Drugs and control (NAFDAC).
He disclosed that SMEDAN as economic backbone of economy is responsible 90% of businesses and 60% to 70% of employment worldwide noting that it activities play a pivotal role in stimulating economic growth.
“Your economic development plan of opening up investment opportunities with priority given to initiatives that prioritise the state’s competitive advantage in agriculture and human capital development is commendable.
“Your dedication has triggered a renewed drive to create cities with modern facilities, industrial hubs and business clusters that will strengthen the MSMES towards global competitiveness.”
The conference had as it theme: “Unlocking Business Membership Organizations (BMOs) Growth to drive global competitiveness” also had in attendance representative of Standard Organization of Nigeria, SON, Nigeria Export Promotion Council, (NEPC) among others.
MOST READ
Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki
The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill
The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on Tuesday denied comments attributed to him in a national Newspaper on the administration of...
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
The Nigerian Navy has released the list of successful candidates in its 2019 Recruitment Aptitude Test. The Director Information Commodore...
Ekiti Lifts Rainstorm Victims With Cash Gifts, Relief Materials
About 600 victims of the rainstorm that wreaked havoc h in Ekiti State on Tuesday got relief materials and cash...
Man Commits Suicide In UBTH
A patient has reportedly committed suicide at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH. The ugly incident occurred at the...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION15 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
FEATURES15 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
FEATURES15 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
NERC Moves To Stop Arbitrary Estimated Billing
-
NEWS22 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
COLUMNS15 hours ago
Edo Assembly Imbroglio, A Necessary Distraction