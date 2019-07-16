Connect with us
SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki

Published

30 mins ago

on

The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed the commitment of the agency in developing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the Edo state.

Radda, represented by the director, policy partnership coordinator department, Dr Friday Okpara, said Edo state was chosen for the 2019 business membership organizations, (BMOs), owing to Governor Godwin Obaseki’s disposition and resolute to frugally apply the state resources to critical sectors such as infrastructure and education.

He said SMEDAN in it determination of encouraging businesses is partnering with Corporate Affairs Commission , (CAC), to implement the incentive on the cost of registration of business name and also working with standard organization of Nigeria (SON) and National Agency for food and Drugs and control (NAFDAC).

He disclosed that SMEDAN as economic backbone of economy is responsible 90% of businesses and 60% to 70% of employment worldwide noting that it activities play a pivotal role in stimulating economic growth.

“Your economic development plan of opening up investment opportunities with priority given to initiatives that prioritise the state’s competitive advantage in agriculture and human capital development is commendable.

“Your dedication has triggered a renewed drive to create cities with modern facilities, industrial hubs and business clusters that will strengthen the MSMES towards global competitiveness.”

The conference had  as it theme: “Unlocking Business Membership Organizations (BMOs) Growth to drive global competitiveness” also had in attendance representative of Standard Organization of Nigeria, SON, Nigeria Export Promotion Council, (NEPC) among others.

 

