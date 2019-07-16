EDITORIAL
Stifling The Local Governments
To ensure even development in Nigeria, the constitution assigned certain functions to the 774 local government areas (LGAs) under the residual list. In pre and post-Independent Nigeria, the local governments, which operate under different names played and have continued to play pivotal roles in grassroots development. The military regimes that disrupted the various civilian republics also sustained the local government system as a critical tier of government.
Apart from serving as government’s first-point of contact with the people, the local governments are seen as grooming grounds for some past and present public officers at the state and national levels.
This trend has, however, changed in the last few years as every succeeding administration at the state level, has used subterranean means to weaken the relevance of the local councils for their own selfish interests.
The situation has become so worrisome as frequent dissolution of the leadership and hijack of the local government funds by the governors have made nonsense of the constitutional roles assigned to them.
The state governors now dissolve the leadership of the councils, impose their stooges, hijack their funds, and teleguide every activities of the grassroots government
The council chairmen are stripped of their powers making their status as political leaders perfunctory just as the core council administrators have become like robots in the hands of the governors.
The sack and replacement of council officials is so frequently done that hardly does any chairman settle down for business before he or she is eased out of office.
In all the 774 local government areas in the country, both the executive and the legislative arms have been pocketed by the governors. In fact, democracy is dead at this level of the government.
In a few cases where elections are held, the ruling party wins all the seats as the governors only submit the list of his preferred candidates to the state electoral bodies for allocation of votes and presentation of their certificates of return.
The effect is that most Nigerians at the grassroots have lost faith and interest in the system, and therefore, no longer participate in the electoral processes in the councils.
Since the council chairmen are accountable to the governors and not the people, transparency, accountability and equity, which are the hallmarks of good governance, have been thrown to the winds.
Even the Supreme Court judgement of December 2016 that state governors lack the power to remove council chairmen from office has not helped matters.
As the state chief executives sit over council funds and turn them to their personal estates, the third tier of government has become incapacitated, redundant, and unable to deliver recognisable development to the people.
To succeed in their illegalities and atrocities against the councils, the governors find ready hands in their lame-duck and “hypnotised” Houses of Assembly to make laws for the administration of the LGAs in strict violation of constitutional provisions.
It is against this background that the Supreme Court ruled in the Ekiti State quagmire that the section of the state law the governor depended on to dissolve the councils was in conflict with Section 7 sub-section 1 of the 199 Constitution (as amended) and was therefore null and void.
Despite this verdict and the various efforts of the federal government to free the LGAs from the stranglehold of the governors, the state executives have still held them on the jugular.
This newspaper is not comfortable with this development, especially the frequent dissolution of the leadership of the councils by the governors.
We condemn recent developments in some states where governors sacked council chairmen on the day of their inauguration and appointed their cronies under the guise of caretaker committees to replace the elected officials.
Till date, some of the governors, who cut the tenure of the council chairmen, are yet to demonstrate the same zeal to constitute their state executive councils (SEC).
We, therefore, condemn the unnecessary interference and distabilising actions of governors in the councils and demand that they allow the councils free hand to operate, conduct fair election so as to enable true democrats to take charge as obtains in developed climes.
We are persuaded by the law setting up the councils to remind the governors that local governments are indispensable in Nigeria’s democratic system and must be allowed to run smoothly.
The governors must henceforth be guided by the judgement of the apex court that only elected officers are recognised by the nation’s constitution to man the affairs of the councils and not ad-hoc committees.
We also call upon the federal government to immediately stop allocations to councils where the governors appoint caretaker committees to run the LGs until proper elections are held. On their part, the governors should allow the state electoral commissions to be truly independent and fund them well.
In the same manner, we appeal to the federal authorities to ensure that the NFIU guidelines on the financial autonomy for the LGs are enforced and violators sanctioned.
Anything to the contrary is an aberration and should be resisted by all lovers of democracy and good governance in the country.
MOST READ
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
In this report, TOPE FAYEHUN takes a cursory look at the crisis that has polarised the Ondo State chapter of...
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
MUYIWA OYINLOLA in this piece writes on the series of political travails of former Akwa Ibom State governor, Senator Godwill...
3 Die In Jos Building Collapse
No fewer than three persons yesterday died when a three-storey building collapsed in Jos North area of Plateau State. The...
Presidency Faults Isha Sesay’s Book On Chibok Girls
The Presidency has reiterated the government’s unwavering determination to secure the release, by peace or by force, of the remaining...
Atiku, PDP Tender 48 Video Exhibits
The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has admitted as exhibits, 48 video compact discs (VCDs) tendered by Atiku Abubakar, candidate of...
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
Mixed reactions yesterday trailed another open letter former President Olusegun Obasanjo wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari on the security challenges...
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
In a major shakeup, the Nigerian Army has redeployed the newly promoted Lt-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun and 34 other senior officers....
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES19 hours ago
Again, Obasanjo Writes PMB
-
NEWS13 hours ago
4 Cheat Death, 7 Cows Killed In Ekiti Auto Crash
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Court Jails Insurance Graduate For Impersonation
-
NEWS13 hours ago
OAU Will Exit National Grid By October, Says VC
-
NEWS11 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Gov. Mohammed Of Bauchi Appoints New HOS
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Insecurity: Omo-Agege Backs Call For Deployment Of Soldiers On Highways
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Edo Assembly Clears Six Commissioner-Nominees