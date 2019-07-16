Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

UBE/SUBEB Intervention Projects: NGO Engages 130 Stakeholders From 26 Schools

Published

2 hours ago

on

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Legal Awareness For Nigeria Women LAWN/LEADS-Nigeria in partnership with MacArthur Foundation held a sensitization program for 130 stakeholders selected from over 20 schools in Chikun LGA on Universal Basic Education (UBE)/ State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) intervention projects in the local government.

The sensitization program which is under the NGO’s Strengthening Accountability and Transparency in Nigeria Education Sector (STATNES) was among others to build the knowledge base of the stakeholders on the best approach of monitoring projects in their various schools.

The selected stakeholders who were made up of traditional leaders, Youths, SBMC, Women leaders and head teachers of the respective schools were sensitized corruption, its impact particularly as it weakens education and health systems thereby depriving people of the basic amenities of life.

Speaking on the sensitization program, the program officer LANW/LEADS-Nigeria Mr Michael O. Aboh said, “the sensitization program is basically for 130 community members from 26 schools in Chikun local government area of the state which includes village heads, SBMC Chairmen, Head Teachers, Youth and Women leaders.

“The program is to enlighten the participants to stop pointing accusing fingers on government as not doing enough, but to also take responsibility of monitoring projects sited within their schools and ensuring that they are built according to standard”.

Earlier in her remarks and overview of the projects, the deputy director LANW/LEADS-Nigeria, Mrs Hanatu Ahuwan reiterated that the program into sensitize community stakeholders from Chikun LGA on the UBEC projects with the view to strengthening civic knowledge and skills towards engaging the state and SUBEB on how they are adopting transparent responses and accountable processes.

” It is also aimed at increasing utilization and delivery of services of UBEC funds and increased monitoring or demand for service delivering of UBEC supported resources”.

One of the participant, Mr Andrew Dogo, the unit head of social mobilization for Chikun local government said, the combined efforts of the state government, NGOs and development partners has greatly helped to give a face lift to education in the local government.

He however appealed for capacity building of social mobilization officers in the entire local government area.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

Prison-bars-and-handcuffs Prison-bars-and-handcuffs
NEWS1 min ago

Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun

Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
NEWS31 mins ago

Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide

The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
NEWS36 mins ago

SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki

The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
NEWS43 mins ago

Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill

The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
NEWS48 mins ago

Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on Tuesday denied comments attributed to him in a national Newspaper on the administration of...
NEWS52 mins ago

Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test

The Nigerian Navy has released the list of successful candidates in its 2019 Recruitment Aptitude Test. The Director Information Commodore...
NEWS56 mins ago

Ekiti Lifts Rainstorm Victims With Cash Gifts, Relief Materials

About 600 victims of the rainstorm that wreaked havoc h in Ekiti State on Tuesday got relief materials and cash...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: