UBE/SUBEB Intervention Projects: NGO Engages 130 Stakeholders From 26 Schools

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Legal Awareness For Nigeria Women LAWN/LEADS-Nigeria in partnership with MacArthur Foundation held a sensitization program for 130 stakeholders selected from over 20 schools in Chikun LGA on Universal Basic Education (UBE)/ State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) intervention projects in the local government.

The sensitization program which is under the NGO’s Strengthening Accountability and Transparency in Nigeria Education Sector (STATNES) was among others to build the knowledge base of the stakeholders on the best approach of monitoring projects in their various schools.

The selected stakeholders who were made up of traditional leaders, Youths, SBMC, Women leaders and head teachers of the respective schools were sensitized corruption, its impact particularly as it weakens education and health systems thereby depriving people of the basic amenities of life.

Speaking on the sensitization program, the program officer LANW/LEADS-Nigeria Mr Michael O. Aboh said, “the sensitization program is basically for 130 community members from 26 schools in Chikun local government area of the state which includes village heads, SBMC Chairmen, Head Teachers, Youth and Women leaders.

“The program is to enlighten the participants to stop pointing accusing fingers on government as not doing enough, but to also take responsibility of monitoring projects sited within their schools and ensuring that they are built according to standard”.

Earlier in her remarks and overview of the projects, the deputy director LANW/LEADS-Nigeria, Mrs Hanatu Ahuwan reiterated that the program into sensitize community stakeholders from Chikun LGA on the UBEC projects with the view to strengthening civic knowledge and skills towards engaging the state and SUBEB on how they are adopting transparent responses and accountable processes.

” It is also aimed at increasing utilization and delivery of services of UBEC funds and increased monitoring or demand for service delivering of UBEC supported resources”.

One of the participant, Mr Andrew Dogo, the unit head of social mobilization for Chikun local government said, the combined efforts of the state government, NGOs and development partners has greatly helped to give a face lift to education in the local government.

He however appealed for capacity building of social mobilization officers in the entire local government area.