ENTERTAINMENT
Ubi Franklin rebuffed insinuations linking with TBoss
Nigerian Music entrepreneur, Ubi Franklin says there is no romance between him and BBnaija (S2) reality TV star, Tokunbo Idowu, a.k.a TBoss.
The founder and CEO of record label Made Men Music Group (Triple MG) said that he was just friends with the T.V star and has never had anything intimate with the TBoss on Tuesday in an interview with Daddy Freeze.
There has been speculations on the internet that Ubi was responsible for Tboss’ pregnancy.
He said that the interview was to put to rest speculations.
Franklin, who was married to popular Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro, said doesn’t even know where TBoss resides in Abuja.
He advised people to change the mindset and mentality of thinking that a man working with a woman means they have a romantic relationship going on.
Ubi and Tboss Photo credit: IG
“I can tell you this, I never asked TBoss out, I have never done anything with her, you know, I don’t even know where she lives.
“I have never in my life gone to her house…you can ask her, I don’t even know her house. And she is this kind of person that she does not like to disturb people.
“I can be in Abuja and she will know I am in Abuja and she will not call me. Maybe if there is work that she needs to do, she will do it and then she goes.
“We need to correct this perception that if you are working with a girl, that means you are doing something with the girl,” he said.
Asked about Tboss’ pregnancy, but he replied: “No, it’s not me na”.
Franklin had been in the news after he was said to be expecting a child with a U.S based Nigerian serial entrepreneur, Sandra Iheuwa, after welcoming his third child with his South African former staff, Nicola Siyo.
Meanwhile, TBoss has also debunk the rumours of her romantic link with Franklin.
