NEWS
VC Calls For Calm As Fire Guts BUK Accountancy Dept
Fire has razed down some offices in the department of Accountancy department in the Faculty of Management Sciences of Bayero University Kano this afternoon.
Leadership investigations revealed that the fire started as a result of electrical fault and had since been put off by the College fire fighters.
In his remarks when he visited the Scene of the incident the acting VC of the University Professor Haruna Wakili of the expressed gratitude to God for minimising the quantum of lost and the timely intervention of the firefighting department of the College.
Wakili enjoined the fire fighters to continue to keep it up and to respond quickly to distress call whenever similar incidence occurred.
He charged the Staff of College to be extra vigilant and be care full in handling electrical appliances and highly inflammable materials that could course fire incidents.
He use the opportunity to call on students and Staff to go about their normal businesses.
On contact with one of the spoke men of the College Alhaji Lamara Garba confirmed to our reporter that the incident had indeed happened but the University authorities are on top of situation as the fire has since been quenched.
MOST READ
Court Remands 5 Men In Prison Custody Over Threat To Lives In Osun
Five men were on Tuesday remanded in prison custody by an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife over alleged...
Obaseki Has No Plan To Leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
SMEDAN Move To Develop MSMEs in Edo, Commends Gov. Obaseki
The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN), Dikko Radda, on Tuesday has expressed...
Senate To Expedite Action On SURCON Act Amendment Bill
The Senate has avowed to work towards speedy passage of the bill seeking amendments to Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON)...
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka on Tuesday denied comments attributed to him in a national Newspaper on the administration of...
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
The Nigerian Navy has released the list of successful candidates in its 2019 Recruitment Aptitude Test. The Director Information Commodore...
Ekiti Lifts Rainstorm Victims With Cash Gifts, Relief Materials
About 600 victims of the rainstorm that wreaked havoc h in Ekiti State on Tuesday got relief materials and cash...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION15 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Army Redeploys Lt Gen Adeosun, 32 Others In Major Shakeup
-
FEATURES15 hours ago
Dissecting Akpabio’s Many Battles
-
FEATURES15 hours ago
When Will Ondo APC Crisis Be Over?
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Mixed Reactions Trail OBJ’s Latest Missive To PMB
-
BUSINESS15 hours ago
NERC Moves To Stop Arbitrary Estimated Billing
-
NEWS22 hours ago
‘Investigative, Digital Story-telling, Proper Response For Current Challenges’
-
COLUMNS15 hours ago
Edo Assembly Imbroglio, A Necessary Distraction