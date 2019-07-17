NEWS
Aburime Bags Fellow Of ICMC
Nigeria’s foremost human rights lawyers and management consultant, Barrister (Major) Orlando Benson Aburime, (rtd), has been honoured as a Fellow by the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Management Consultants.
The ceremony which took place in Lagos, attracted so many management consultants and other top dignitaries in corporate Nigeria.
In his recitation, Barrister Aburime was described as a selfless and dedicated lawyer cum management consultant who has contributed immensely to the development of legal practice and management consulting in the country.
They said conferment of a Fellow by the Institute was in recognition of his hard work, dedication, selfless service and unblemished records which he has demonstrated over the years.
The formal investiture and conferment of the award was performed by Prof. David Iornem, a professor of sciences and management consultancy; who is also the honorary Director-General of the Institute
Reacting to the award Aburime said he is humbled and grateful to the Institute for inducting him as a Fellow into the Institute adding that the singular honour will propel him to do more in the fields of management consultancy and legal practice.
