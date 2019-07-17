Aduda Disburses N100m Grant To Abaji, Kwali Residents

Connect with us
Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Aduda, has disbursed N100 million grant to 1,000 residents of Abaji and Kwali area councils, through the micro, small and medium enterprises scheme.

Speaking to the beneficiaries at the Kwali town hall, Senator Aduda explained that the grant was made up of four categories, which include, ‘A’ for artisans, ‘B’ farming, ‘C’ for small scale business and ‘D’ for handset repairs.

Represented by his special assistant on special duties, Mr. Samuel Shokwolo, the senator advised the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money given to them to improve their lives, adding that the grant was in conjunction with the small and medium development agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

Earlier, the Etsu Kwali, Alhaji Shaban Nizazo applauded Senator Aduda for empowering FCT residents, just as he described him as the best senator FCT has ever produced.

 

 

 

