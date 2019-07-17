APC Chieftain Seeks Reappointment Of Zainab Ahmed As Finance Minister

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Yusuf Ali, has lauded the performance of the immediate past minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed and called for her reappointment into President Muhammadu Buhari’s next cabinet.

Ali who made the remarks in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja yesterday, said the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), which she worked out along with her colleagues at the Ministry of Budget and National Planning was a document that has laid the foundation for a new Nigeria with a special focus on the growth of the economy through its diversification from oil.

“Mrs Ahmed actually put up a stellar performance as a Minister of the Republic in the past three and half years. At the initial stage I doubted her loyalty to the APC and even her capacity in governance but as she placed her hands on the plough after her appointment, she had performed exceedingly well in the two offices she held under President Buhari.

“We have seen remarkable growth in agriculture, manufacturing, construction, telecom, the creative sector among others and the effect of this economic growth brought about the huge jobs created especially in the agriculture sector,” he said.

Ali said the positive projection on the economy by Nigeria’s development partners and other multilateral institutions has lent credence to the fact that the economic plan is on track.

He said the performance of the former Finance minister as the coordinator of the humanitarian activities of the federal government particularly in the North East has brought a lot of accolade to the administration.

Ali noted that as the Finance Minister, Mrs Ahmed brought innovation through technology, which coordinated the activities of all the revenue-generating agencies for efficient collection of revenues for the country.

“The initiative she introduced brought synergy between agencies like the Nigeria Customs, Federal Inland Revenue and other agencies, which has significantly improved the revenue generation performance of the government in addition to the automation of the several revenue collection systems.

“It’s not only about revenue generation but blocking of leakages, promoting accountability and transparency in the financial management system. We have to give kudos to this young woman that despite the shortfalls in revenue, all federal government workers received their salaries as and when due. She even took a bold step to settle liabilities such as the Paris-Club refund to enable state governments to pay the backlog of workers’ salaries,” he said.

Ali said pensioners had a good deal under Mrs Ahmed, who ensured that they did not only get their entitlements but outstanding arrears running into billions of Naira were defrayed.

“The payment of the entitlement of the staff of the defunct Nigeria Airways, and retired police officers of Biafra who were dehumanized and pauperized by previous regimes was one of the milestones of the Buhari Administration.

“Mrs Ahmed has acquainted herself creditably as a Minister and a distinguished public official and I believe very strongly that Nigeria and Nigerians will benefit immensely if she is reappointed to continue with the good works she has started,” Ali added.