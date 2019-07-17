HEALTH
Avastin Crisis: NAFDAC Clears Kaduna Eye Centre
The National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has exonerated National Eye Centre, Kaduna from the Avastin crisis.
The agency in its laboratory test report said that the avastin drug conforms with standard certification process as the drug storage and chemical composition were excellent.
Speaking on behalf of the Director General NAFDAC before the Senate ad-hoc committee in National Assembly yesterday, the Director, Pharmoco-Vigilance, Ali Ibrahim said before they registered the avastin drug for use in Nigeria, it was tried and proven to be effective, apart from the monitoring and effective tracking.
NAFDAC, however, said the National Eye Center patients had some side effects already indicated on the drug usage.
The Senate ad-hoc committee while commending the eye center said since the hospital had used the drug on 2,113 patients in the past, it could be that the patients actually had inflammation as stated.
The Senate ad-hoc committee Chairman, Matthew Urhoghide (Edo South) said doctors at National Eye Center must always exercise caution in administering all drugs to avoid challenges and must not be discouraged because of what happened but continue to restore sight to Nigerians.
Also speaking, the Chief Medical Director of National Eye Center, Dr. Mahmoud Alhassan reiterated the Eye Center’s commitment towards restoring sight of the avastine patients, stressing that N7.6 million have been spent on treatment, feeding and general welfare of the affected patients.
MOST READ
Aduda Disburses N100m Grant To Abaji, Kwali Residents
Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Aduda, has disbursed N100 million grant to 1,000 residents of Abaji and...
Candido Partners FCTA To End Double Taxation
Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has promised to partner with the Federal Capital Territory...
Nwoko Takes Supreme Court Judgement In Good Faith
Foremost philanthropist Prince Ned Nwoko, has accepted the Supreme Court judgment which struck out his pre-election case challenging the victory...
Assets Declaration: PDP, Atiku Commend Makinde For Fulfilling Electoral Promise
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday hailed the decision of the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde for making ...
Edo Tribunal: PDP Presents 19 Witnesses For NASS Petition
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could only call 19 witnesses out of the scheduled 71 witnesses at the end of...
Insecurity: Listen To Obasanjo, CUPP Tells PMB
The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his patriotic advise contained in an...
Obaseki Has No Plan To leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
-
SPORTS12 hours ago
YSM Abuja School Games Begin August 3