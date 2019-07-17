Bad Policies Setback To Tourism Development – FTAN

Alhaji Rabo Saleh, the National President of Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN) said that bad policies are major setbacks to tourism development in the country.

Rabo told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja that government need to make deliberate policies that would encourage tourism investors.

He also said that adequate data generation was a panacea to sustainable tourism development in the country.

“The only way we can have a sustainable tourism development that can stand the test of time is when we have good data.

“This is because there is no way you can plan effectively for now and the future if you do not have adequate data,’’ Saleh said.

On the Tourism Satellite Account (TSA), Saleh said that government should be in control of the account while organisations that are into tourism should be responsible for the collation of the data.

According to him, FTAN as an umbrella body for private sector tourism operators has the capacity to generate data that will be useful to the development of the sector in the country.

“Therefore, we feel that we need to set up a department that will collect data with the help of National Bureau of Statistic, which will now be transmitted to the TSA.

“The data will be used by tourism investors coming into Nigeria to invest in the sector,’’ Saleh said.

The FTAN President, however, said that tourism in the country has not been growing at the expected rate because of the challenges in the industry, particularly insecurity.

He said politics of government towards tourism has not been very favourable, adding that there was no good information that could lead people to visit tourism sites in Nigeria.

“That is why we are saying there is need for advocacy; we need to talk to people, including the media.

“This is because if the media give negative information about Nigeria, people will look at the country as a bad destination.

“So, let us pass information on the positive side of the country; this will go a long way in promoting Nigeria and encourage tourist to visit Nigeria as a destination,’’ he said.

Mr Samual Alabi, Chairman FTAN Board of Trustees also told NAN that the need for research and data in the sector was significant.

Alabi said that this would enable the government and stakeholders to plan on the needs of assessment and possible expansion of the sector.

According to Alabi, tourism is about living your usual place to another for leisure and must go with good experience to make it remarkable.

He reiterated the need to concentrate on building of more tourism destinations, where people could go, enjoy themselves and appreciate the work of mankind and nature.

“So, Nigeria’s tourism products should be developed, heritage should be guarded and maintained to stimulate people travelling from one part of Nigeria to another.’’