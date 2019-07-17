Connect with us
BREAKING: Reps Direct IGP, DSS To Shutdown Edo Assembly

Published

1 hour ago

on

The House of Representatives has directed the Inspector General of Police and Director of State Services to immediately shut down the Edo State House of Assembly.

The House also ordered Governor Godwin Obaseki to issue fresh proclamation within one week and publish same in a national newspaper.

Reps took the decision after careful investigation of crisis in the Edo State House of Assembly.

Details shortly…

