Candido Partners FCTA To End Double Taxation

Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has promised to partner with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), through the Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage (DOAS), to end cases of double taxation.

Speaking after a meeting with the director of DOAS, in his office, Candido noted that such cooperation was necessary to enable government agencies generate and use available revenues to provide services for the people.

“In the last three years, it has not been too good, because we all lost out. This is the reason why we must collaborate and have a new beginning to cement the relationship. We must harmonize to stop double payment by the clients.”

Speaking earlier, the director of DOAS, Babagana Adam, had revealed that the agency lost about N18 bn in six years, from clients and business owners involved in outdoor advertisement and signage in the FCT.

Adam stressed the need for better partnership and synergy between DOAS and the six area councils in the FCT to stop revenue leakages by centralizing and controlling signage activities in territory.

“We have lost about 3 billion naira each year, and when you multiply it times six years it’s about N18 bn that have been lost. Imagine how many schools, roads, poultry farms, live stock farms and ICT centres that would have been built with this money. With this new development now, I don’t want to look at what we are losing. I will rather want us to strategize and synergize to put a stop to the money leakages.”