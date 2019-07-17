METRO
Candido Partners FCTA To End Double Taxation
Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has promised to partner with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), through the Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage (DOAS), to end cases of double taxation.
Speaking after a meeting with the director of DOAS, in his office, Candido noted that such cooperation was necessary to enable government agencies generate and use available revenues to provide services for the people.
“In the last three years, it has not been too good, because we all lost out. This is the reason why we must collaborate and have a new beginning to cement the relationship. We must harmonize to stop double payment by the clients.”
Speaking earlier, the director of DOAS, Babagana Adam, had revealed that the agency lost about N18 bn in six years, from clients and business owners involved in outdoor advertisement and signage in the FCT.
Adam stressed the need for better partnership and synergy between DOAS and the six area councils in the FCT to stop revenue leakages by centralizing and controlling signage activities in territory.
“We have lost about 3 billion naira each year, and when you multiply it times six years it’s about N18 bn that have been lost. Imagine how many schools, roads, poultry farms, live stock farms and ICT centres that would have been built with this money. With this new development now, I don’t want to look at what we are losing. I will rather want us to strategize and synergize to put a stop to the money leakages.”
MOST READ
Aduda Disburses N100m Grant To Abaji, Kwali Residents
Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Aduda, has disbursed N100 million grant to 1,000 residents of Abaji and...
Candido Partners FCTA To End Double Taxation
Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has promised to partner with the Federal Capital Territory...
Nwoko Takes Supreme Court Judgement In Good Faith
Foremost philanthropist Prince Ned Nwoko, has accepted the Supreme Court judgment which struck out his pre-election case challenging the victory...
Assets Declaration: PDP, Atiku Commend Makinde For Fulfilling Electoral Promise
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday hailed the decision of the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde for making ...
Edo Tribunal: PDP Presents 19 Witnesses For NASS Petition
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could only call 19 witnesses out of the scheduled 71 witnesses at the end of...
Insecurity: Listen To Obasanjo, CUPP Tells PMB
The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his patriotic advise contained in an...
Obaseki Has No Plan To leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
-
SPORTS10 hours ago
YSM Abuja School Games Begin August 3