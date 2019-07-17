NEWS
Chartered Printers Get New President, Council Members
The Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON), established by the Act of Parliament 24 of 2007, has elected Mr. Malomo Olugbemi as its President and Chairman – in – Council, alongside 14 other council members that will steer the affairs of the institute for the next two years.
Mr. Malomo and other council members of the institute were elected on Wednesday 10th July by members of the institute during a general election held at Sam Ethnan’s Officers Mess at the Nigeria Air Force Base, Ikeja, Lagos State.
The election of the president and other council members marks the beginning of a new dawn in the history of the Nigeria’s printing industry.
A communiqué issued and signed by the Secretary of the Interim Caretaker Committee, Ike Okorafor shortly after the election listed the elected council members as: Mr. Malomo Olugbemi, Mr. Akin Oduwole, Mr. Rabiu Garba, Sir John Okeke Onuegbulem, Comrade Babajide S. Salako, Mr. Ajayi AbayomiSunday, Dr. Daniel Itanyi Egbunu, Mr. Akinlabi Olawuni. Others are Mr. Eloho Gideon, Mr. Clement Koko, Mr. AdesoyeOmoniyi, Mr. Omopariola Samuel Odimayo, Mr. BabafemiOlanrewaju Oluwalana, Mr. Oluwole Ademuyiwa and Mr. Hakeem Adeleke.
According to the communiqué, Apart from Mr. MalomoOlugbemi who was elected as the President/Chairman of the Council, other principal officers of the Council are: Mr. RabiuGarba who was elected as 1st Vice President, Sir John OkekeOnuegbulem- 2nd Vice President, Comrade Babajide S. Salako–3rd Vice President and Mr. Akin Oduwole who was elected as Secretary to the Council.
The federal government is expected to nominate five people to join the council.
The Nigerian printing industry, which currently employs millions of Nigerians and valued at over one trillion Naira in its entire value chain, received its “Charter status” when late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua signed into law Act 24, which is the Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria Act 2007.
With the emergence of the new council, members of the institute and every stakeholder in the Nigeria printing industry can expect a turnaround in the industry.
