Criminalising Herdsmen Because Of Few Bad Ones, Unfair –Yuguda
Former governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda has described as unfair the narrative of criminalising herdsmen because of a few criminal elements among them.
He spoke yesterday to State House correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He attributed the incessant farmers and herdsmen clashes to competition for land. He also pointed out that insecurity in the country did not start with the government of President Buhari.
He said, “Nigeria is such a huge country and with population growing from 60 million in the 60s to over 200 million today, so most of these challenges you are seeing today is more about competition for land, especially as regards the so-called herdsmen.
“We know there are quite a number of them that are criminals but criminalising the entire herdsmen I think is unfair because they have been peaceful people.
“Of course, there has been competition for land, if 60 million were occupying the land in the 60s and today you have over 200 million, all those cattle routes that were established by the British colonialists have all been closed down because of human habitations, and of course even the grazing reserves have been taken over by farmlands as population is growing.”
The former governor noted that some of these criminals would have taken advantage of what has been happening and unleashing mayhem on people describing the situation as unacceptable.
He noted that, “In the Northwest, we have witnessed a lot of challenges when it comes to banditry and you may not know where the bandits are coming from.
“ It cannot only be a local problem, it could be an international problem, probably migration from somewhere, criminals from other parts of Africa may have assembled and say let’s go into a richer country like Nigeria and ravage them, seize everything that they have.”
