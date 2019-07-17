Delta Govt Warns Herdsmen Against Grazing In Institutions

The Delta State Government yesterday condemned the invasion and destruction of part of perimeter fence in the Asaba Campus of Delta State University (DELSU) by Fulani cattle rearers, advising the herdsmen to steer clear of the various institutions of learning in the state.

Professor Patrick Muoboghare, Commissioner for Higher Education who gave the warning at Asaba campus of the Delta State University after inspecting the destroyed fence, said that the provocative invasion of the University environment by Fulani marauders who in the guise of searching for grasses for their cows will no longer be tolerated by the state government

The Commissioner who stated that the activities of the herdsmen were coming at a time when the various ethnic nationalities were agitated over the Ruga settlement issue, warned the herdsmen to stay clear from the university environment as any cow found in the Campus would be impounded, branded and become the seed of animals for the proposed cattle ranch soon to be established by the Ministry of Higher Education in collaboration with the Faculty of Agriculture.

While commending the Staff and Students for their peaceful disposition towards the invasion and destruction of government property, called on them to always remain alert.

The Commissioner used the opportunity to advise all illegal occupants and developers of the University land to, as a matter of urgency, vacate same as the University authorities had been given a marching order to reclaim their land.