Edo Assembly Rejects House of Reps Resolution, Says Committee ‘Merchant of Crisis’
*Calls on IGP, DSS, All Parties To Respect Subsisting Court Order
The Edo State House of Assembly has said the decision by the federal house representatives Ad-Hoc Committee has rejected the call for the take of over of Edo state house of assembly and noted that the committee that visited was a ‘merchant of crisis’ rather than restoring peace to the state.
The Speaker, Hon Frank Okiye who stated this in a statement yesterday after meeting with senate committee over the house crisis said the resolution of the house of representatives was a calculate move to disrupt peaceful activities in the state.
Okiye stated : “It has come to our knowledge that the Ad-hoc Committee of the House of Representatives investigating issues surrounding the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly has recommended that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Department of State Services (DSS) should seal up the Assembly.
“Considering what we came to know in the course of this process, the recommendation of the Ad-Hoc committee does not come to us as a surprise”
The Speaker alleged that the chattered plane marked 5N FCT, which brought the committee members to Benin City, was paid for by the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who is a major party in the disagreement.
He alleged “the younger brother to the National Chairman, Seid Oshiomhole, in a recent leaked audio conversation, revealed the underhand dealings in Abuja regarding the matter. He stated that Oshiomhole and his proxies have been having meetings with the committee members and other actors in the issue in Abuja and dolling out money to ensure the issue goes in their favour.
“With all these, it was clear that the ad-hoc committee was up to no good. Their report was always going to be biased”
“Moreover, we want to draw the attention of the general public and the Police to a subsisting court order restraining the Police, headed by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; the National Working Committee of the APC; the DSS and their agents, from interfering in the affairs of the Assembly, as the House has been going about its activities peacefully and without rancor”
“The National Assembly must take note that they are expected to act as agents of peace and not merchants of crisis. Edo State has always been peaceful and any attempt for them to carry out this order will certainly disrupt the peace that is currently being enjoyed in the state.
“In a time like this in which the nation is being engulfed in one form of violence or the order, it is unfortunate that the House of Representatives is seen to be promoting violence and exacerbating the tension in the country”. The statement added.
