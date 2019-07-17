NEWS
Egypt To Restore Golden Coffin Of Tutankhamun
Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry has begun restoring the golden wooden coffin of Tutankhamun for the first time since the Boy King’s tomb was discovered in 1922.
The ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that the coffin suffers from several forms of damage, including cracks in its gold layers.
The restoration and maintenance of the coffin will be completed in eight months, it added.
The ministry said King Tut’s collection, including all his coffins, will be put on display at the Grand Egyptian Museum, which is under construction near the Giza Pyramids and is due to open in 2020.
In January, conservators completed a decade long restoration of the pharaoh’s tomb.
The tomb was discovered in the Valley of the Kings, near Luxor, in 1922, by the British archaeologist Howard Carter.
King Tut was nine years old when he became an Egyptian pharaoh. He ruled between 1333 and 1323 BC as one of the last kings of the 18th Dynasty.
Egypt has in recent months announced a series of ancient discoveries in the hope of reviving its battered tourism industry, a main source of national income.
The industry has been hard hit by widespread unrest since the 2011 uprising against Egypt’s long time ruler Hosny Mubarak.
