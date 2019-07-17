Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Egypt To Restore Golden Coffin Of Tutankhamun 

Published

25 mins ago

on

Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry has begun restoring the golden wooden coffin of Tutankhamun for the first time since the Boy King’s tomb was discovered in 1922.

The ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that the coffin suffers from several forms of damage, including cracks in its gold layers.

The restoration and maintenance of the coffin will be completed in eight months, it added.

The ministry said King Tut’s collection, including all his coffins, will be put on display at the Grand Egyptian Museum, which is under construction near the Giza Pyramids and is due to open in 2020.

In January, conservators completed a decade long restoration of the pharaoh’s tomb.

The tomb was discovered in the Valley of the Kings, near Luxor, in 1922, by the British archaeologist Howard Carter.

King Tut was nine years old when he became an Egyptian pharaoh. He ruled between 1333 and 1323 BC as one of the last kings of the 18th Dynasty.

Egypt has in recent months announced a series of ancient discoveries in the hope of reviving its battered tourism industry, a main source of national income.

The industry has been hard hit by widespread unrest since the 2011 uprising against Egypt’s long time ruler Hosny Mubarak.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS25 mins ago

Egypt To Restore Golden Coffin Of Tutankhamun 

Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry has begun restoring the golden wooden coffin of Tutankhamun for the first time since the Boy King’s...
NEWS26 mins ago

Data Of ‘Nearly All Adults’ In Bulgaria Stolen

Personal data belonging to millions of Bulgarians has been stolen in a cyber-attack on the country’s tax agency. According to...
EDUCATION50 mins ago

TRCN Says 22,454 Teachers Qualify For Licences

No fewer than 22,454 teachers who wrote the May Diet of the Teachers’ Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) have qualified to...
FRSC at a road accident scene FRSC at a road accident scene
NEWS1 hour ago

Road Crashes Claim 49 Lives In Lagos In 6 Months – FRSC

The Lagos State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said 49 people died and 430 others were injured...
NEWS1 hour ago

Child Rapists To Be Castrated In New Law

…Those already convicted inclusive New laws in Ukraine will see convicted paedophiles and rapists forcibly castrated by chemical injection. The...
Gov Ifeanyi Okowa with Miss Veronica Abang, SA on New Media Gov Ifeanyi Okowa with Miss Veronica Abang, SA on New Media
NEWS1 hour ago

Gov. Okowa Appoints Abang SA On New Media

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has appointed Miss Veronica Abang as his Special Assistant on New Media with immediate...
NEWS2 hours ago

TUC Wants 35 Percent Women Representation In Buhari’s Cabinet

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) Women Commission has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the implementation of the 35...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: