NEWS
El Chapo Sentenced To Life In Prison
A US judge has sentenced Mexican drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán to life in prison plus 30 years.
In February Guzmán, 62, was found guilty of 10 charges, including drug trafficking and money laundering, by a federal court in New York.
He escaped a Mexican jail through a tunnel in 2016, but was later arrested. He was extradited to the US in 2017.
He is a former head of the Sinaloa cartel, which officials say was the biggest supplier of drugs to the US.
During the trial witnesses said he had tortured his cartel’s enemies.
