NEWS
el-Rufai Submit Over N81bn Supplementary Budget To Kaduna Assembly
The Kaduna State House of Assembly has received the sum of N81, 682, 444, 243.21 billion as supplementary budget which passes 1st and 2nd reading.
The Speaker of the House Alhaji Aminu Abdullahi Shagali who presided over the sitting made the disclosure.
Alhaji Shagali while reading the message from the Executive Governor, Mall. Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai said the supplementary budget is necessitated by the fresh injection of funds received by the planning and budget commission from the ministry of finance for supplementary appropriation which requires approval from the honourable house as per provision of section 9 of the public finance management law, 2016.
The budget scaled its 1st reading after setting aside rule 3(1) order 7 of the standard order of the house to allow for the second reading of the budget.
A six man adhoc committee was constituted to look in to the budget for further legislative process which will be chaired by Alhaji Ahmed Muhammed of Zaria Kewaye Constituency.
In his contributions, Minority Whip Hon.Samuel Ubankato (Kajuru constituency) called on the constituted committee to look at the budget critically so that the legislative process will be fast for the government to continue with its normal activities in the state.
