Equipping Girls To Tackle Societal Problems

The estimated 20 million adolescent girls in Nigeria is 10 times the population of countries like Namibia, Botswana, Gambia, Gabon and even more for many other countries. Therefore, the issues that affect such huge population of adolescent girls cannot be ignored, particularly gender-based violence, child trafficking, child marriage, female genital mutilation and many others.

This was the crux of the Tech Tackle 2019: Girls Hackathon for Justice competition organized by the Girls Voices Initiative (GVI) with support from the Education for Justice Initiative of the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Abuja.

Welcoming guests to the event, the initiative’s founder and creative director, Carolyn Seaman, said Tech Tackle presented such a unique opportunity for adolescent girls to connect their ideas, conduct their own research and innovate technology solutions that could transform society and make the country better for girls and women.

She said the competition which had 45 smart tech girls from 9 secondary schools, namely GSS Apo, GSS Bwari, GGSS Dutse, GSS Garki, GSS Kuje, GSS Lugbe, GSS Nyanya, GSS TudunWada, and GDSS Wuse 2 was a unique opportunity for them to pitch their designed innovative solutions to the specific challenges of their choices before an expert panel of judges, adding the winning team would represent Nigeria at the Global Hackathon for High School students holding at the Googleplex in California, USA in November.

Throwing more light on the initiative, Seaman said it was aimed at educating adolescent girls and young women about their rights and empowering them with technology, digital media skills and vocational and entrepreneurship skills that would help them to lead advocacy for the protection of their rights and interests in society.

She explained that the Girls Hackathon for Justice enabled the secondary school girls to learn more about how the United Nations is tackling crime and to encourage them to explore ideas on how technology could be used to uphold peace, justice and strong institutions which is the SDG 16.

‘’In this premiere launch of the Tech Tackle Program, Girls Voices Initiative is aligned with the Education for Justice Initiative of the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime (UNODC) which is focused on preventing crime and promoting the rule of law and the culture of lawfulness through education activities and materials designed for primary, secondary and tertiary levels. The girls received training in design thinking, coding and research and they formed teams to explore their ideas and innovate their technology solutions to 6 specific challenges under the Hackathon for Justice Initiative. The challenges include counter-terrorism, human trafficking, transnational organised crime, corruption (blowing the whistle on dirty players), crime prevention and criminal justice, and corruption (i- report solution to bribery and corruption),” she stated.

A board member from the Federal Capital Territory Secondary Education Board (FCT SEB), Sunny Moniedafe, said the girls could do wonders in the ICT sector with a little more encouragement.

A parent from one of the participating schools, Pst (Mrs) Chibuzor Ibeakuzie, said the competition provided the opportunity for the girls to sharpen, horn their skills in the field of technology, a field predominantly dominated by men, adding it was impressive to see girls coming up with innovative solutions to tackle ills and crimes against girls and women in the society.

She urged other organisations to emulate the initiative’s gesture by providing similar opportunities for girls to learn, saying knowledge of technology would give the girls the exposure to do more.

“This is a great encouragement and honour to parents to see their children do these amazing technological feat” she said.

Government Secondary School Garki girls beat 8 other schools to emerge winner of the 2019 Hackathon for Justice pitch competition with the design of ‘’Tech Child Trackers’’, an innovative website that would help to eradicate child trafficking in Nigeria.