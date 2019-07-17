NEWS
EU, OXFAM, CRUDAN Tasked To Recruit Agric Extension Workers
The need to recruit more agriculture extension officers, to fill the gap, for ones due for retirement, has been advocated for government of Adamawa state.
Ibrahim Ali, state Coordinator OXFAM made the observation, arguing that, the more experts and resource injected in to agriculture, would scale up development partners intervention to boost the sector.
He said, state ministry of agriculture need to close gap of extension worker to avert brain drain of expert in the sector, as well as encourage farmers to key into agricultural activities in the state.
Ali noted that involving farmers in the supervision, tracking or monitoring of budgets, would better the plight of farmers to achieve optimal yield.
The workshop advocated for training and retraining extension workers through Fortnightly Training (FNT) and Monthly Training Review Meetings (MTRM) in the Agricultural sector.
“Govt employ extension workers to fill in the gap created by the retiring staff, including consideration of high-performing N-Power Agro extension workers for full-time employment.
“Govt should adopt a participatory approach, involving smallholder farmers in the disbursement of funds and inputs targeted at farmers and farmer groups.
“Resources be made to scale up development partners interventions, such as Oxfam’s Livelihood interventions and FAO’s Agricultural programs.
“The needs to close the gap of extension worker to farmer ratio, which will improve farmers’ accessibility to extension services.
“The Ministry of Agriculture to provide opportunities and platforms for farmers to market their produce locally and internationally.
Financial support and loans be given to help farmers carry out agricultural production. Interest rates on loans should be reduced to make rates repayable at single digit interest rates.
“Towards solving the problem of farmer-herder clashes, the government should develop already-designated grazing reserves and also proper enforcement of community regulations on stray animals
Participants at the meeting also made case for law and legislation be implemented to discourage the use of harmful insecticides on agricultural produce.
Stakeholders from Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Ministry of Finance, Adamawa State Planning Commission, Ministry of Livestock and Production, AADPs, NANGO), Civil Society Organizations, OXFAM CRUDAN, Farmer groups, development partners participated at the workshop
MOST READ
2 In Police Net For Kidnapping 19-year-old Boy In Lagos
Operatives of State Criminal Bureau (CIB) and Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) of Lagos State Police Command said they have arrested...
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a new official portrait for display in all public offices, buildings and for other legitimate...
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
As criticisms continue to trail his declaration of N48 billion assets, Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde has berated the...
WHO, Partners To Eradicate TB In Nigeria
The World Health Organisation (WHO) and Stop TB Partnership, an NGO, have expressed the determination to collaborate with stakeholders to...
Be Good Ambassador Of Your Country, Gov Makinde Tells Intending Pilgrims
Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde has admonished 900 intending pilgrims from the state to Mecca, Saudi Arabia for the...
Edo Assembly Rejects House of Reps Resolution, Says Committee ‘Merchant of Crisis’
*Calls on IGP, DSS, All Parties To Respect Subsisting Court Order The Edo State House of Assembly has said the...
Group Tacles Poverty, Youth Restiveness In Niger Delta
The Foundation for Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta (PIND) has vowed to reduce poverty and youth restiveness in the...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
FG, Workers Head For Showdown Over New Minimum Wage
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
PMB Hits Back At Obasanjo, Says Criticisms Unpatriotic
-
CRIME15 hours ago
Forum Urges PMB To Take Action Over GOC, N600m Theft
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
NEWS6 hours ago
BREAKING: Reps Direct IGP, DSS To Shutdown Edo Assembly
-
EDITORIAL16 hours ago
Attacks On Police Stations
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
W’Bank, AfDB Blacklist 15 Nigerian Companies, 9 Individuals