BUSINESS
FAAN Moves To Scrutinise Food Vendors At Nation’s Airports
Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) yesterday threatened to shut down food vendors at airports nationwide, if their products expose passengers and other airport users to poisoning or contamination.
According to FAAN, the agency vowed that it will hand over operators of food outfits found culpable in selling stale and contaminated food to passengers to the officials of the National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for probe and prosecution.
Managing director of FAAN, Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu disclosed this yesterday while speaking at the maiden World Food Day Safety awareness workshop at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos.
Yadudu said the authority will subject operators to routine 6 months medical examination to ascertain their fitness and personal hygiene because of the safety critical implications of their business.
He said the Authority had to raise the bar in pre- qualification requirements for food vendors at the airports to enable them meet best global practices in the food vending value chain.
According to Yadudu, FAAN will continue to collaborate with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority ( NCAA), NAFDAC, Port Health Services , Lagos State Safety Commission and other stakeholders to ensure that persons approved to supply food at the airports comply with world class health, regulatory, and environmental prerequisites.
The FAAN boss said operators at the airport have to be scrutinised to ensure that they do not only meet the medical requirements, but that they ensure that the environment where such food items re purchased; processed; handled and transported meet the highest standards possible.
He said FAAN was raising the bar in regulating operators in the food value chain because of increasing incidence of food poisoning and contamination by passengers.
“Any food vendor found to be involved in selling any food at airports that results in poisoning or contamination will be shut.
operators must submit their food, personnel to medical screening. The authority was working towards achieving a decent and healthy food safety delivery within the airport environment.
“ This can only be achieved if we are able to identify and control factors that mitigate against food poisoning , which threatens the welfare and survival of our staff and customers”, Yadudu said.
