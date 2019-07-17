Fresh Vista For Polytechnic Education

President Muhammadu Buhari recently signed the Federal polytechnic Amendment Act. In this report, HENRY TYOHEMBA writes on the prospects of Polytechnic education as the new law takes effect.

One issue which has continued to dominate discussions especially among key stakeholders is the deplorable state of education in the country and its attendant consequences on the quality of graduates being churned out annually.

Indeed, there is a consensus of opinion that to improve the quality of education in the country, certain reforms need to be implemented.

The need to institutionalise the needed reforms in the education sector is one of the reasons that informed the call for the declaration of state of emergency in this all-important sector.

While the emergency is being awaited, analysts said government can and must begin the implementation of reforms, even if on a segmented basis, so as to gradually put the sector in shape.

Perhaps it was in line with such calls that stakeholders commenced the process which eventually culminated in the amendment of the Polytechnic act.

Some Features of the new law

Key features of the new law include the tenure of the Rectors, which has now been harmonised to five-year single tenure and whereby a Rector is currently serving the old four-year tenure, he/she will have an additional year to make it five.

The amended Act stipulates that the Polytechnics will now have Governing Councils of five members, reflecting the national character, comprising a lady, an alumnus of the Polytechnics and a person from the area where the Polytechnic is based.

The new amendment will harmonise the tenure of the rectors of federal polytechnics, the retirement age of the staff, as well as the establishment of governing councils for the polytechnics and membership.

According to the new law, membership of the councils will be five and (councils) will be headed by a chairman. And as earler noted, the law also provides that such membership must be a reflection of the federal character.

It would be recalled that the Senate at its plenary session of May 22 2018, passed amendments to the Federal Polytechnic Act which is aimed at enhancing the quality of learning in polytechnics and foster employment for its graduate the job market.

The new law as a new dawn

The signing of the bill into law is indeed a new dawn in the history of polytechnics in Nigeria.

There has always been a concern as to whether or not Polytechnic education has really fulfilled the mandate it was set up for. This indeed, has been a major threat to the institution and one positive way to attain this objective is adopting constructive reforms in the system.

Prior to June 18, 2019, the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) and other stakeholders have been longing for single five-year tenure for Rectors and other principal officers of polytechnics which according to them will enhance speedy development and also curtail internal conflicts occasioned by the 4- year renewable tenure.

President Buhari finally listened to the calls by signing into law, the Federal Polytechnic Amendment bill which enables Rectors to serve for five years single tenure as is the case with Vice Chancellors of universities.

Prior to the law, crisis looms in many Polytechnics in the country over Rector’s tenure. Of note was the crisis that erupted in federal Polytechnic, Ille-Oluji in Ondo state over the moves by the then Rector, Emmanuel Adedayo Fasakin to have his tenure renewed despite mounting opposition from some critical stakeholders.

The crisis that rocked Oko community of Anambra state in 2014 over retention of Professor Godwin Onu as Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Oko when youths in the town challenged its traditional ruler, Igwe Laz Ekueme over his insistence that Onu be removed, readily comes to mind.

The objective of polytechnics’ education of producing the technical manpower needed for industrial growth in Nigeria as a means to end economic hardship has been criticized by some experts over time. However, the signing of the bill comes as a new impetus to put the polytechnics on the right track.

Some stakeholders believe the Polytechnics have not lived up to their task of providing the middle level manpower, specifically the much needed technical skills that will elevate the nation’s technological growth.

They asserted that besides the usual decay in the system which acts as an impediment to realizing such noble objective, the internal wrangling within the Polytechnics, on the grounds of leadership, further exacerbated the situation.

“The new law will at least address some of the challenges and hopefully, will help in repositioning the system for optimal performance and efficiency in service delivery so that the nation can get the desired result”, Isiak Kayode, an alumnus of the Polytechnic Ibadan, enthused.

Academics, other stakeholders react

Also, some academics, who spoke to our correspondent, said the signing of the law marked a new dawn in the history of Polytechnics in Nigeria.

Competent human capital plays fundamental role in an increasingly knowledge-based economy of the current era hence the need for Nigeria to focus on producing highly skilled workforce.

Among the stakeholders who expressed pleasure over the new development is the former Commissioner for higher education, Sokoto State, Dr Muhd Jabbi Kilgoro. Expressing his views in a phone interview with LEADERSHIP, Kilgoro who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the law said it was the needed impetus to reposition the Polytechnic system.

He said that the five year single tenure for Federal polytechnics will create competition among those eligible to be Rectors in the tertiary institution and also ensure that a Rector put up his best as he strives to leave a legacy.

Dr Chile Caleb, a lecturer of Benue State University, Makurdi also lent support to the new law which he said, will put balance between the leadership of polytechnics and universities so as to reduce the tension between the two.

“I think there’s nothing wrong with that, it’s a good development and it is also a kind of placing them at a par with leadership in the universities and also reduce the kind of tension that we always witness among the leaders within these two sectors of institution of learning in the country,” he said.

Continuing, Chile said: “Perhaps with the new law in place, the nation needs to finally address the lingering issue of HND-Degree dichotomy. If the government can go ahead and fix the parity between HND and first degree graduates it will be significant

“There is nothing wrong in placing them at par when it comes to employment. In fact, those who graduate from polytechnics are even better in some cases when compared with varsity graduates. So there’s nothing wrong in harmonising the differences between HND and first degree holders” he added.

For his part, Humphrey Ukeaja of the University of Abuja who believes the bill is long overdue, commended President Buhari and the 8th Assembly.

“I’m in tandem with the amendment of that Act. It is long overdue and is something that stakeholder have been agitating for since the emergence of former President Obasanjo’s administration. So I think it is a right move in the right direction and I commend the government of Buhari which assented to that bill,” he said.

To Bem Tagema, a lecturer of Mass Communication, Federal Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, Benue State, the signing into law of the bill was commendable because it would create way for sustainability of policies and programmes.

“I think it is a good step in the right direction because it will yield positive results” he said.

But an Education and Development Consultant, Dr Dayo Ogundimu said tinkering with the hierarchical nomenclature of the institutions will not contribute to improving the terrible quality of skills acquired by Nigerian polytechnics graduates.

“Some aspects of the new law are commendable but when people make it sound as if that is all the system needs, I laugh. What is needed is for the government to think of putting structures and key infrastructures in place so as to support the task of building highly competent human capital.

“Nigeria has missed the point. Higher education has become a product or service on the international stage. Highly competent human capital is the ultimate goal in a global economic system. Nigeria should focus on producing highly skilled workforce that can hold their own in the world and not on which institution bears what name or which staff gets what title,” he added.