NEWS
FRSC Sensitises 10,000 Tricycle Riders
To stem the tide of insecurity, perpetrated by KEKE NAPEP operators, Adamawa State Command of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has commenced sensitisation of 10,000 Keke NAPEP riders to authenticate legitimate members ahead of enforcement of driver’s licence in August 1, 2019 in the state.
The Adamawa Sector Commander of the FRSC, Muhammed Hussaini, who addressed the Keke NAPEP operators, assured them that they would face no stress obtaining their licence.
Hussaini said operators can process and obtain licences same day at the cost of N3, 350 for both Class A and J for three years, and N5, 450 for five years.
He stressed, that, the licencing effort would curb crime. He said, “We found it imperative, because of the challenge of insecurity perpetuated by people using Okada and Keke NAPEP, to bring control to the system. We came up with the licensing and registration of Keke NAPEP and Okada riders to achieve that control.
“You find the issue of Shilla Boys, armed banditry and kidnapping. All these are perpetrated by use of motorcycles and Keke NAPEP. So, introduction of licence and registration of these people will bring sanity and reduce security challenges.”
Earlier, Sadiq Garba of Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle/KEKENAPEP Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), lamented extortion of money from its members by security agencies in the state.
Garba assured that, if the matter were addressed, members of the association would be forced to embark on indefinite strike.
He called for fresh elections for new officials of ACOMORAN, saying the present leadership of the union, added no value to the members.
MOST READ
Aduda Disburses N100m Grant To Abaji, Kwali Residents
Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Aduda, has disbursed N100 million grant to 1,000 residents of Abaji and...
Candido Partners FCTA To End Double Taxation
Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has promised to partner with the Federal Capital Territory...
Nwoko Takes Supreme Court Judgement In Good Faith
Foremost philanthropist Prince Ned Nwoko, has accepted the Supreme Court judgment which struck out his pre-election case challenging the victory...
Assets Declaration: PDP, Atiku Commend Makinde For Fulfilling Electoral Promise
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday hailed the decision of the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde for making ...
Edo Tribunal: PDP Presents 19 Witnesses For NASS Petition
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could only call 19 witnesses out of the scheduled 71 witnesses at the end of...
Insecurity: Listen To Obasanjo, CUPP Tells PMB
The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his patriotic advise contained in an...
Obaseki Has No Plan To leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
-
SPORTS12 hours ago
YSM Abuja School Games Begin August 3