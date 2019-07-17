NEWS
Gov Okowa Condoles With Makarfi Over Father’s Death
Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Tuesday commiserated with former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi over the death of his father, Mallam Muhammad Makarfi.
In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu in Asaba on Tuesday, the Governor joins the family, the people of Makarfi community in Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State to mourn the departed Mallam Makarfi.
“We received the news of the demise of your beloved father with shock but we are consoled by the fact that he lived a life of dedicated service to humanity”.
“We share in Senator Makarfi’s sorrow and pains at this period and we pray that God will grant him the courage to bear the loss even as we pray for the repose of the soul of the departed father.
“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, we mourn with the Ex-National Chairman of our great party PDP and former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi on the unfortunate demise of his beloved father Mallam Mohammed Makarfi.”
“The Governor prayed that God will comfort Senator Makarfi and his family and grant them the fortitude to bear the grievous loss.
MOST READ
Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
As criticisms continue to trail his declaration of N48 billion assets, Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde has berated the...
Lagos Reads Riot Act To Street Traders, Transporters
Lagos State government, yesterday, ordered all transportation unions, roadside traders, oil barons and all forms of illegal business operators on...
…Urges Federal Fire Service To Diversify Operations
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has urged the Federal Fire Service not to restrict its emergency operations to firefighting...
‘We Will Ensure Registration Of Qualified Teachers In FCT’
Chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) wing, Comrade Stephen Knabayi, said he would ensure that...
ASUU, Member Differ On Alleged Salary Fraud
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Akure zone has condemned alleged salary fraud involving one of its member, Prof...
Aburime Bags ICMC Fellow
Nigeria’s foremost human rights lawyers and management consultant, Barrister (Major) Orlando Benson Aburime, (rtd), has been honoured as a Fellow...
Osun Governorship Election And The Burden Of Proof
In this report, ADEBIYI ADEDAPO looks at the judgement that uphelld the election of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State....
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
FG, Workers Head For Showdown Over New Minimum Wage
-
CRIME21 hours ago
Forum Urges PMB To Take Action Over GOC, N600m Theft
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
PMB Hits Back At Obasanjo, Says Criticisms Unpatriotic
-
NEWS12 hours ago
BREAKING: Reps Direct IGP, DSS To Shutdown Edo Assembly
-
NEWS7 hours ago
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
-
EDITORIAL22 hours ago
Attacks On Police Stations
-
COVER STORIES22 hours ago
W’Bank, AfDB Blacklist 15 Nigerian Companies, 9 Individuals
-
OPINION20 hours ago
Kogi 2019: Whither Governor Yahaya Bello (I)