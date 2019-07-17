Connect with us
Group Tacles Poverty, Youth Restiveness In Niger Delta

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Foundation for Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta (PIND) has vowed to reduce poverty and youth restiveness in the Niger Delta region through economic development and peace building.

Project Lead, the PIND, Emeka Ile, stated this at a workshop and round-table on private sector engagement and partnership in the Niger Delta Youth Empowerment Pathways Project organized by the PIND with support from Ford Foundation in Aba.

He said the PIND was established in 2010 by the Chevron Corporation to build partnership for peace and equitable economic growth in the Niger Delta region as part of its corporate social responsibility.

According to the lead, the group achieves its objectives by growing networks of both international and local partners to collaborate in developing and implementing innovative programs in the region.

Ile further explained that the PIND believes that solution to youth restiveness will result in stability and increase in income and empowerment in the region in particularly and the nation in general.

His words, “Our goal is to reduce poverty and conflict in the region through the interaction between economic development and peace building. We keep tracking places where conflicts arise and try as much as possible to restore peace there.”

Continuing, Ile, who felt encouraged by the turnout of the participants, noted that, “We concentrate on training in the agriculture, aquaculture, construction ICT and the renewable energy sectors to develop modes for job creation.

“We want to see people eager to train because they want to see a bigger picture in the future. Empowerment for us should revolve around result achieved by participants after the training and as an incentive for undergoing the training”.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, one of the over 35 participants Mr. Chuks said the training provided an opportunity for him to acquire more skills to improve on his smart farming practices.

He further said that the training, if sustained would encourage self-reliance among youths in the Niger Delta states and in turn reduce unemployment and youth restiveness in the area.

 

