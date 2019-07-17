Connect with us
IGR: Ondo Council Boss Sets Up Taskforce

2 hours ago

In a bid to generate Internal Revenue, the Caretaker Chairman of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, Omo’ba Abayomi Adesanya, has set up a taskforce that can help improve the revenue of the council.

The taskforce which is made up of Seven members; Three Supervisors and Six local government staff are to move and source for internal revenue for the local council.

While inaugurating the Taskforce, Omo’ba Abayomi charged the members to do their best to ensure that the council received more funds for its developmental projects.

He added that the council would not only depend on the state or federal government allocations for its survival, but intensify efforts to ensure that more funds are generated from the public.

“The development of Okitipupa council area and delivering dividends of democracy to my people is my priority as their servant here.

“The council cannot depend on Federal or state government alone for survival, but should also look out on new ways of generating more funds for its developmental initiatives.

“I am inaugurating the taskforce on IGR to achieve all these and the taskforce must do its best for the council to enable it to reclaim its lost glory,’’ Abayomi said.

