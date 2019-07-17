Insecurity Challenges May Force Ethnic Groups To Seek Self-Help, Says Alaafin

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III has warned that the insecurity challenges in the country which is now spreading to the South West may force each ethnic groups to result to self-help security which may not be in the interest of the country.

Apparently reacting to the killing of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, Mrs Funke Olakunrin, the monarch described the incident as unfortunate and sad.

Adeyemi in a statement he personally signed and titled “the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Elder statesman, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, by unknown gunmen – a disgrace to Nigeria”, and made available to journalists, said the killing had further put a question mark on the central police system currently in operation in the country.

According to him, the present leaders must review the issue of power decentralization.

“Chief Fasoranti is one of those eminent citizens of the country to whom the security situation of the country has been a major concern.

“The concern shown by the likes of Chief Fasoranti on the security of the country was borne out the true love without the slightest knowledge that the insecurity was closed to his door.

“For a country with national cohesion and purpose, that certainly is not the best way to honour such patriotic citizens at his age. I can only pray to God who only can console Papa to wipe off the tears in him”, he said.

The monarch stated that something needs to be done urgently about power decentralisation, if not, each ethnic group may be forced to self-help security structure which at the end may not be the best for the country.”