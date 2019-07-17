NEWS
Insecurity: PDP Faults PMB Over “Insensitive” Comments
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticized President Muhammadu Buhari for describing the gruesome killings, bloodletting, violence and widespread kidnapping in various parts of the country as “isolated” cases.
The party described this comment as unfortunate, adding that it further exposes the incompetence of the Buhari Presidency as well as its insensitivity to the pain and anguish of victims of unabating violence under this administration.
The PDP noted that such underplay of serious security situation, particularly at this time that many communities and families in Nigeria are hurting and looking up to leaders for comfort and assurances, is a direct spat on the graves of the victims and assault on the sensibility of compatriots.
According to a statement by PDP’s national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, added “Do President Buhari and the leaders of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) know the excruciating pain of orphans and widows in various parts of our nation, who daily live in anguish over the death of their breadwinners in the hands of marauders, bandits and insurgents?
“Do the President and the APC know the torment of families whose loved ones are languishing in kidnappers’ dens; or the pain of parents whose promising sons and daughters never returned, but cut in their prime by killers?
“Do the President and APC leaders know the terror of travelling on our roads and the torture of falling into the hands of kidnappers and bandits?
“It is indeed sad that while our nation is mourning, leaders sit in their comfort and safety to make insensitive comments,” the party said.
The PDP therefore charged President Buhari to immediately take decisive steps that will put an end to the killings and violence ravaging the nation under his watch.
MOST READ
2 In Police Net For Kidnapping 19-year-old Boy In Lagos
Operatives of State Criminal Bureau (CIB) and Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) of Lagos State Police Command said they have arrested...
PMB Approves New Official Portrait
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a new official portrait for display in all public offices, buildings and for other legitimate...
Gov Makinde Flays SERAP, APC Over Comments On Assets Declaration
As criticisms continue to trail his declaration of N48 billion assets, Oyo State governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde has berated the...
WHO, Partners To Eradicate TB In Nigeria
The World Health Organisation (WHO) and Stop TB Partnership, an NGO, have expressed the determination to collaborate with stakeholders to...
Be Good Ambassador Of Your Country, Gov Makinde Tells Intending Pilgrims
Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde has admonished 900 intending pilgrims from the state to Mecca, Saudi Arabia for the...
Edo Assembly Rejects House of Reps Resolution, Says Committee ‘Merchant of Crisis’
*Calls on IGP, DSS, All Parties To Respect Subsisting Court Order The Edo State House of Assembly has said the...
Group Tacles Poverty, Youth Restiveness In Niger Delta
The Foundation for Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta (PIND) has vowed to reduce poverty and youth restiveness in the...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
FG, Workers Head For Showdown Over New Minimum Wage
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
PMB Hits Back At Obasanjo, Says Criticisms Unpatriotic
-
CRIME15 hours ago
Forum Urges PMB To Take Action Over GOC, N600m Theft
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
NEWS6 hours ago
BREAKING: Reps Direct IGP, DSS To Shutdown Edo Assembly
-
EDITORIAL16 hours ago
Attacks On Police Stations