Kaduna Govt Condoles Ex-Governor Makarfi

The Kaduna State Government has condoled the former governor of the state, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, over the demise of his father, Malam Mohammed Na’iya Makarfi.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement reads: “The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, on behalf of the government and people of the state, condoles our former Governor, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi and the entire family of Malam Mohammed Na’iya Makarfi over the death of their patriarch.

“The deceased was a statesman with abundant sterling leadership qualities who served humanity and championed the cause of peace as a traditional ruler. May Allah grant his soul Aljannah Firdausi. Ameen.”