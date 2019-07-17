Lagarde Resigns As IMF Boss

Managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde has resigned her position with the Fund.

In a statement she issued to the executive board of IMF yesterday, Lagarde said her resignation will take effect from September 12, 2019.

“The relinquishment of my responsibilities as Managing Director announced previously will remain in effect until then,” She said, adding, “with greater clarity now on the process for my nomination as ECB President and the time it will take, I have made this decision in the best interest of the Fund, as it will expedite the selection process for my successor.”

Ms. Lagarde has been penciled down for a new job as President of European Central Bank.

With her formal resignation on Tuesday, the executive board will now be taking the necessary steps to move forward with the process for selecting a new managing director. David Lipton remains the Fund’s Acting Managing Director.

Accepting her resignation on the same day, the Executive Board expressed its “greatest appreciation for all that managing director Lagarde has done for the institution. Her legacy of achievements has made a lasting imprint on the Fund. Under her guidance, the Fund successfully helped its members navigate a complex and unprecedented set of challenges, including the impact of the global financial crisis and its aftershocks.

“The Fund has excelled in serving its entire membership over the course of her tenure with cutting-edge policy advice supported by ground-breaking analytical work on a range of macro-critical issues. Her stewardship has been exceptional, and we are grateful for her innovative and visionary leadership.”

It announced that with the decision by Lagarde, the IMF executive board will initiate promptly the process of selecting the next managing director and will communicate in a timely fashion.

“The executive board has the utmost confidence in Mr. David Lipton, who remains Acting Managing Director of the Fund in the interim period,” the said in a statement.

The Fund is expected to communicate on the Executive Board’s process of selecting a new managing director in due course.