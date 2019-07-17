NEWS
Lawan Appoints Deputy Chief Of Staff, SA Media, Others
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has approved the appointments of Karage Mohammed Mamman and Ola Awoniyi as his Deputy Chief of Staff and Special Adviser on Media respectively.
This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Special Assistant to the Senate President on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Isa.
Other appointments approved by the Senate President, according to the statement were that of Abubakar Sidiq Usman as Special Assistant on New Media, Kabir Adamu as Special Adviser on Security and Intelligence, and Muhammad Mukhtar Yawale as Special Adviser on Health.
All the appointments are with immediate effect.
The 58 year old Awoniyi, according to the statement, is a graduate of University of Ibadan where he obtained a B.Sc in Psychology and holds Masters in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice (MLC) and Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy (MIAD) both from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria. He also obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from International Institute of Journalism, Abuja in 1997.
He worked with Nigerian Tribune for over a decade before he joined the services of Agence France-Press (AFP), where he is the Head of Abuja office.
The new Deputy Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Karage, according to the statement is a graduate of University of Sokoto where he obtained Bachelor of Arts (Education).
He retired as Director in Federal Ministry of Education in 2018.
On his part, Usman, popularly known as Abu Sidiq, according to the statement graduated from Federal University of Technology, Minna where he obtained both his first and second degrees.
A renowned blogger, Abu Sidiq was the head of Social Media Unit of the Field Operations Directorate of All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2019 general elections.
MOST READ
Aduda Disburses N100m Grant To Abaji, Kwali Residents
Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Aduda, has disbursed N100 million grant to 1,000 residents of Abaji and...
Candido Partners FCTA To End Double Taxation
Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has promised to partner with the Federal Capital Territory...
Nwoko Takes Supreme Court Judgement In Good Faith
Foremost philanthropist Prince Ned Nwoko, has accepted the Supreme Court judgment which struck out his pre-election case challenging the victory...
Assets Declaration: PDP, Atiku Commend Makinde For Fulfilling Electoral Promise
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday hailed the decision of the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde for making ...
Edo Tribunal: PDP Presents 19 Witnesses For NASS Petition
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could only call 19 witnesses out of the scheduled 71 witnesses at the end of...
Insecurity: Listen To Obasanjo, CUPP Tells PMB
The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his patriotic advise contained in an...
Obaseki Has No Plan To leave APC, Says Aide
The Special Adviser to Edo State governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Nigerian Students Get $7.5m In Scholarships From US Universities
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Cuba Seeks Nigeria’s Support To End U.S Blockade
-
SPORTS12 hours ago
YSM Abuja School Games Begin August 3