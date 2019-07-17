Connect with us
Lawan Appoints Deputy Chief Of Staff, SA Media, Others

Published

3 hours ago

on

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has approved the appointments of Karage Mohammed Mamman and Ola Awoniyi as his Deputy Chief of Staff and Special Adviser on Media respectively.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Special Assistant to the  Senate President on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Isa.

Other appointments approved by the Senate President, according to the statement were that of Abubakar Sidiq Usman as Special Assistant on New Media,  Kabir Adamu as Special Adviser on Security and Intelligence, and Muhammad Mukhtar Yawale as Special  Adviser on Health.

All the appointments are with immediate effect.

The 58 year old Awoniyi, according to the statement, is a graduate of University of Ibadan where he obtained  a B.Sc in Psychology and holds Masters in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice (MLC) and Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy (MIAD) both from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria. He also obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from International Institute of Journalism, Abuja in 1997.

He worked with Nigerian Tribune for over a decade before he joined the services of Agence France-Press (AFP), where he is the Head of Abuja office.

The new Deputy Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Karage, according to the statement is a graduate of University of Sokoto where he obtained Bachelor of Arts (Education).

He retired as Director in Federal Ministry of Education in 2018.

On his part, Usman, popularly known as Abu Sidiq, according to the statement graduated from Federal University of Technology, Minna where he obtained both his first and second degrees.

A renowned blogger, Abu Sidiq was the head of Social Media Unit of the Field Operations Directorate of All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2019 general elections.

