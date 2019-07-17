NEWS
Man Guilty Of Murdering Wife On School Run
A man has been convicted of murdering his ex-wife in front of her three-year-old daughter as she went to collect their children from school.
Aliny Godinho, 39, was repeatedly stabbed in Stoneleigh, near Epsom in Surrey, on 8 February.
Ricardo Godinho was found guilty at Guildford Crown Court of murder and possessing an offensive weapon.
The 41-year-old – who admitted manslaughter but denied murder – will be sentenced on Friday.
BBC
MOST READ
Man Guilty Of Murdering Wife On School Run
A man has been convicted of murdering his ex-wife in front of her three-year-old daughter as she went to collect...
Egypt To Restore Golden Coffin Of Tutankhamun
Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry has begun restoring the golden wooden coffin of Tutankhamun for the first time since the Boy King’s...
Data Of ‘Nearly All Adults’ In Bulgaria Stolen
Personal data belonging to millions of Bulgarians has been stolen in a cyber-attack on the country’s tax agency. According to...
TRCN Says 22,454 Teachers Qualify For Licences
No fewer than 22,454 teachers who wrote the May Diet of the Teachers’ Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) have qualified to...
Road Crashes Claim 49 Lives In Lagos In 6 Months – FRSC
The Lagos State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said 49 people died and 430 others were injured...
Child Rapists To Be Castrated In New Law
…Those already convicted inclusive New laws in Ukraine will see convicted paedophiles and rapists forcibly castrated by chemical injection. The...
Gov. Okowa Appoints Abang SA On New Media
Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has appointed Miss Veronica Abang as his Special Assistant on New Media with immediate...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates In 2019 Aptitude Test
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Soyinka Denies Criticising PMB’s Administration
-
COVER STORIES10 hours ago
FG, Workers Head For Showdown Over New Minimum Wage
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Christine Lagarde Resigns As IMF MD
-
COVER STORIES10 hours ago
PMB Hits Back At Obasanjo, Says Criticisms Unpatriotic
-
CRIME9 hours ago
Forum Urges PMB To Take Action Over GOC, N600m Theft
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Lawmaker Assures Of NASS Support To Make Nigeria Safe
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Court Remands Man In Prison Custody Over Car Theft In Osun