Mother Escapes With Daughter To Avoid Genital Mutilation

A resident of Akure, the Ondo State capital, Temitope Adeniyi, has raised the alarm over the sudden disappearance of his daughter, Oluwadarasimi Emmanuella Adeniyi.

Adeniyi said that until her disappearance, Emmanuella was a student of Bestway Nursery and Primary School, Akure, Ondo State.

The father of Emmanuella said that he was alarmed when he came to take the girl home after school hours and was told that her mother had come to pick her.

Although Adeniyi confessed that his former mistress who happens to be the Emmanuella’s mother actually came to pick the girl and thereafter escaped with her to the United States of America.

He said: “I am not oblivious of the fact that my former mistress and her new husband travelled to the United States for holiday sometime in 2017. But how she managed to surreptitiously obtainanother international passport for Emmanuella in her husband’s name and escaped with the little girl to the US last December still remains a mystery to me.”

The stiff-shocked Adeniyi raised an alarm in Akure immediately he realised that Emmanuella had been picked from her school and taken abroad without his knowledge and consent.

It was gathered that Emmanuella’s mother, Bamise Aanulowapo Oyindamilo, now married to another man, left a note and also sent a text message to Adeniyi on the whereabouts of is daughter

The note and the short message (sms) read that she had been taken to the United States to escape being subjected to the harmful practice of genital mutilation which is a norm in Adeniyi’s family i.

When asked if genital mutilation was still practiced in his family, Adeniyi responded in the affirmative. He, however, contended that the practice was not a sufficient ground for Oyindamola to have escaped with his daughter without his knowledge and consent.

When asked on the steps he had taken on the matter, Adeniyi said: “It’s been confirmed that my daughter was picked from her school and taken out of the country to the US by her mother and her husband without my consent and under a false name.

“I have notified the police and written letters of complaints to the US Embassy, the Nigerian Embassy in the US and some concerned agencies in that country. And of course, I have also written to NAPTIP and the Nigeria Immigration Service that issued another passport to my daughter having earlier gotten one international passport for her, “he said.

Investigation showed that genital mutilation is still practiced in Ondo State despite the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act which came into force in 2015. The law was promulgated by the federal government but yet to be domesticated by Ondo State government.

In her response, the maternal grandmother of Emmanuella, Madam Emehin Modupe, said: “It is wrong to have posited that Emmanulla was kidnapped by her mother. How can a loving mother kidnap her own daughter? There is no iota of truth in this. Oyindamola has only saved her daughter from being subjected to the wicked and harmful practice of genital mutilation that is still by the family members of Adeniyi. My daughter should even be commended for taking the little girl abroad.”

The state police command public relations officer, Femi Joseph, confirmed that a nursery school pupil, Oluwadarasimi Emmanuella Adeniyi was picked up from her school in Akure and taken abroad by someone suspected to be her mother without the consent of her father.

He said that the maternal grandmother, the school proprietress and the class teacher of Emmanuella had been interrogated by the police.