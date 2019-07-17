Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates

Published

4 hours ago

on

The Nigerian Navy has released the list of successful candidates in its 2019 Recruitment Aptitude Test.

The director, Information, Commodore Suleman Dahun announcing the release called on applicants to visit www.joinnigeriannavy.com to check their names.

The director said successful candidates are to report for selection interview at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School,Ojo, Navy Town, Lagos from Monday 29 July – Tuesday 27 August 2019.

The interview he said will include screening/verification of credentials/certificates, medical/physical and written tests.

He said the candidates are to come along with originals and photocopies of their credentials, originals and photocopies of valid Drivers’ License (Category H only), writing materials, two pairs of navy blue shorts and two white (unmarked) T Shirts, a pair of canvas/trainer and stockings, bed sheets and pillow cases,set of cutlery and four recent 30 x 30 passport sized photographs on white background.

He warned that any candidate who fails to report for screening on the stipulated date for his/her Batch will forfeit his/her candidature.

 

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
BRAND NEW SOLUTION!!! - Click he To Enlarge Your Manhood Size By An Extra 3.7 Inches In Just 28 Days,Get An Iron Rock-Hard Erection Today,And Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round,In Bed With A Woman Tonight.
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS2 hours ago

Aduda Disburses N100m Grant To Abaji, Kwali Residents

Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Philip Aduda, has disbursed N100 million grant to 1,000 residents of Abaji and...
Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido
METRO2 hours ago

Candido Partners FCTA To End Double Taxation

Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has promised to partner with the Federal Capital Territory...
NEWS2 hours ago

Nwoko Takes Supreme Court Judgement In Good Faith

Foremost philanthropist Prince Ned Nwoko, has accepted the Supreme Court judgment which struck out his pre-election case challenging the victory...
NEWS2 hours ago

Assets Declaration: PDP, Atiku Commend Makinde For Fulfilling Electoral Promise

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday hailed the decision of the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde for making ...
PDP logo PDP logo
NEWS3 hours ago

Edo Tribunal: PDP Presents 19 Witnesses For NASS Petition

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could only call 19 witnesses out of the scheduled 71 witnesses at the end of...
POLITICS3 hours ago

Insecurity: Listen To Obasanjo, CUPP Tells PMB

The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has   hailed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his patriotic advise contained in an...
POLITICS3 hours ago

Obaseki Has No Plan To leave APC, Says Aide

The Special Adviser to Edo State governor on Political and Community Matters, Chief Osaro Idah, has said that Governor Godwin...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: