NEWS
NDLEA Declares War On Indian Hemp Farmers In Gombe
The Gombe State Command of National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has vowed to deal with persons cultivating Indian hemp in the state.
Mr Aliyu Adole, Gombe State Commander of NDLEA, said this in Gombe on Wednesday during an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
He said that the NDLEA was ready to intensify surveillance and apprehend anybody found planting cannabis.
“We will intensify on surveillance and anybody found wanting would be apprehended and face the wrath of the law.”
Adole advised those planning to cultivate cannabis to stop and plant other crops for their own good.
He said that agency arrested 14 persons cultivating cannabis in 2017 and 16 persons in 2018.
The commander said that some of the suspects were awaiting trial, while others were serving various jail terms.
“I want to advise those living in the area cannabis is being cultivated to learn from the experience of those that are serving jail terms.”
He called on religious and traditional leaders to advise their followers against involvement in the cultivation of cannabis.
Adole also called on members of the pubic to report those engaged in cannabis cultivation, assuring that any information provided would be treated in confidence.
MOST READ
Court Remands Trader For Defiling, Impregnating 14-Year-Old Girl
An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that a 50-year-old trader, Sanni Arowolo, charged with defiling and impregnating a 14-year-old...
NLC, Oxfam Want ECOWAS Head Of Govt To Address Inequality Gap
A Group of Non-State Actors, comprising NGOs led by Oxam, Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Oxfam yesterday...
Sodium Brand Solutions Emerges Biggest Winner EXMAN 2019 Awards
Sodium Brand Solutions, a leading experiential marketing company in Nigeria emerged the biggest winner of the night at the recently...
US Destroyed Iranian Drone In Strait Of Hormuz, Says Trump
The US Navy destroyed an Iranian drone on Thursday after it refused to back down, President Donald Trump says. He...
Edo House Of Commotion And NASS Intervention
The unending supremacy battle for the soul of Edo State House of Assembly between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor...
Govs Laud US Food Security Initiative, Assistance
Governors of 11 states of the federation yesterday in Abuja commended the United States government for its assistance in ensuring...
Laundered Funds Used To Finance Terrorism – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari has drawn a nexus between the security challenges facing Nigeria and other African countries and laundered funds,...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS22 hours ago
JUST IN: APC Expels National Vice Chair Over Anti-party
-
NEWS21 hours ago
I Defiled My 15-year-old Daughter To Protect Her, Says Night Guard
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Man Bails Girlfriend Arrested For Biting His Manhood In Lagos
-
FEATURES11 hours ago
Edo House Of Commotion And NASS Intervention
-
METRO19 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu, Fashola, Harp On Multimodal Transportation System In Nigeria
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Order To Shut Down Edo State House Of Assembly Is Unconstitutional – PDP
-
SPONSORED23 hours ago
Truth About The Withdrawal, By The Attorney General Of The Federation, Of The Criminal Charges Against Senator Danjuma Goje
-
FEATURES11 hours ago
Exploring Untapped Potential Of African Pharma Markets