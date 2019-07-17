NDLEA Declares War On Indian Hemp Farmers In Gombe

The Gombe State Command of National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has vowed to deal with persons cultivating Indian hemp in the state.

Mr Aliyu Adole, Gombe State Commander of NDLEA, said this in Gombe on Wednesday during an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that the NDLEA was ready to intensify surveillance and apprehend anybody found planting cannabis.

“We will intensify on surveillance and anybody found wanting would be apprehended and face the wrath of the law.”

Adole advised those planning to cultivate cannabis to stop and plant other crops for their own good.

He said that agency arrested 14 persons cultivating cannabis in 2017 and 16 persons in 2018.

The commander said that some of the suspects were awaiting trial, while others were serving various jail terms.

“I want to advise those living in the area cannabis is being cultivated to learn from the experience of those that are serving jail terms.”

He called on religious and traditional leaders to advise their followers against involvement in the cultivation of cannabis.

Adole also called on members of the pubic to report those engaged in cannabis cultivation, assuring that any information provided would be treated in confidence.