NITT Trains 115 SON Drivers On Defensive Driving, Safety Techniques
The Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, has trained 116 drivers from Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) on the rudiments of defensive driving and safety techniques.
The training was informed by the growing need to equip the drivers with requisite modern skills and competencies for efficient and effective transport and logistics operations.
Speaking through the head Training, Dr. Joshua Odeleye, during the training which held in Zaria and Lagos study centre, the Acting Director General and Chief Executive of NITT, Dr. Bayero Salih Farah, observed that the peculiarities of Nigerian road environment, high incidence of traffic accidents and emerging technologies like Intelligent Transport System (ITS) had made the training imperative.
The NITT boss also stated that the achievement of organizational goals depends largely on efficient and effective transport and logistics operations.
He described drivers as an integral part of the work force whose job facilitates the safe movement of personnel, goods and services critical for the survival and growth of any organization.
Farah noted that the importance of training and retraining of drivers cannot be overemphasized: “you are now NITT ambassadors; go and practice what you have learnt so that SON can see greater productivity.”
Responding, one of the participants, Mr Daniel Audu, expressed satisfaction with both the course content and method of delivery, noting that the training was unprecedented.
Audu, also commemded the management of SON for approving the training, and appealed that Management should “make the training a yearly affair.”
