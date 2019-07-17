Connect with us
NEWS

Nwoko Takes Supreme Court Judgement In Good Faith

Published

11 mins ago

on

Foremost philanthropist Prince Ned Nwoko, has accepted the Supreme Court judgment which struck out his pre-election case challenging the victory of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, of Delta North Senatorial District.

Nwoko said he decided to leave everything in God’s hand and move on even as he expressed his appreciation to the good people of Anioma and numerous well-wishers across political cleavages  for their unwavering  support throughout the period  the suit lasted.

Prince Ned Nwoko stated:”I will not give up on Anioma. It is  my duty to drive a progressive movement and agenda for our people, steeped in integrity, dignity and service. That is what I will continue to stand for as a passionate and responsible son of Anioma.

“Supreme Court is the apex in our judicial system. The jurists have given their verdict. I fought a good fight to reclaim a clear mandate of the people, shortchanged by political subterfuge and the crudity of evil.

“The triumph of  malvolence against  good is temporary. I seek respite in the divine authority.  God alone knows the end of everything. He will surely act as the final  arbiter in the womb of time. I will continue to contribute my best  to the development of the place of my birth – Anioma, a good land indeed.

“I thank my sincere party men, Anioma people, Deltans and Nigerians  for standing with me all along. Thank you and God bless you all.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 16, dismissed the two suits filed by Ned Nwoko, challenging the election of Sen Peter Nwaoboshi as the Peoples Democratic Party candidate representing Delta North district in the October 2, 2018, primary of the party held in Delta.

